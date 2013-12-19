Print Business Cards and Booklets at Affordable Price from PrintPelican.com

Riviera Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- PrintPelican.com, based at Riviera Beach, Florida, is a name to reckon with in the field of commercial printing services. Highly affordable offers of PrintPelican.com on booklet and business card printing have proved to be economical for small or medium business owners.



As the company’s marketing executive said, “Imagine getting 40% off on your business cards and that too with UV coating and shipping free of cost! The offer is for limited period. Hence, we request our customers to avail of this life-time opportunity immediately.”



The company has adopted advanced printing technology to deliver high quality postcards, business cards, brochures, newsletters, calendars, booklets, posters, magazines and a wide range of other stationeries as per clients’ requirements.



Continuing the conversation, the executive said, “Handling commercial printing is not a smooth task. Different businesses have their unique requirements. Thus it is important to keep pace with changing time. When a company requests for a booklet or flyer, we try to understand the client’s business and come up with printing solutions accordingly. We are indeed glad to have best of creative and technically sound professionals who keep coming up with unique concepts which best project the specific business needs. At the same time, we are quite particular in fixing price for each order. The client can always request for a quote or sample, by filling up the online form. It is not only our outstanding printing services but we assure you of prompt response to each of your query. “



The company has also revised its offers on booklet printing services so that the client can now save up to 35% and benefit further with free shipping. To top it up PrintPelican.com has modified its printing solutions so that clients can place order for digital booklets too.



About PrintPelican.com

The company has gained repute because of outstanding commercial printing services. Its wide bouquet of printing products include calendars, flyers, brochures, booklets, business card, magazines and many more. The company keeps coming up with exclusive offers on different categories from time to time. Placing an order with the company is very easy. Click here, to know more about the company’s business card options.



Contact Details

PrintPelican.com

Call: 1-800-474-0461

Website: http://www.printpelican.com/