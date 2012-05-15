Print Checks Across a Network With New EzCheckPrinting Cheque Writer

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- Check printing software developer, halfpricesoft.com, recently released the improved version of its popular small business check printing software that allows multiple users to access the same check printing database. This new feature eliminates the worry of duplicate check numbers and other banking errors that can be caused by overlapping data if checks are printed from separate installations.



Other new features of this edition include:



- QuickBooks Check printing feature

- Database backup and restore features



ezCheckPrinting check writer is popular with small businesses because it is easy to use, is affordable, and saves time compared to writing checks by hand or using complicated software - especially when paying bills or writing payroll checks.



"We found most software on the market were too complex and too expensive for small business owners," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "We believe small business owners should focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run the software. We wanted to build something that was user friendly, super simple, affordable & totally risk free."



Still affordable, still FREE to try



ezCheckPrinting check writing software is still the most affordable check printing software for small businesses that still has all the robust features a business needs. The single-user stand-alone is just $39. ezCheckPrinting with network compatibility is just $99 for up to three users, or $159 for an unlimited number of users.



And the best of all, California user can even get the single-user version cheque writer for free through TrialPay offer.



As always, trying ezCheckPrinting or any software from Halfpricesoft.com is free. Customers can download the software for free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp and test its features as long as they like. The trial version contains all the features of the full version, but prints DEMO on checks. Purchasing a license key unlocks the full printing function for unlimited use.



No complete check printing software for small businesses is as easy to use as ezCheckPrinting. Its intuitive interface was designed to be used by non-accountants and leads users step by step through the check printing process. Users just point and click with their computer mouse, making check printing fast and easy.



Although simple to use, ezCheckPrinting is loaded with features and customization options that result in impressive, professional-looking checks.



ezCheckPrinting Features:



- Import check data from .csv file for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, Quickbooks, Microsoft Money, etc.

- Export check data within the specified date range

- Support for unlimited bank accounts

- Print checks on blank check stock or pre-printed checks

- Print signature image on checks

- Print logo on checks

- Edit check layout and customize company checks

- Easy to use reports

- Print 3 popular formats: check on top, check in middle and check on bottom

- Print multiple checks with one click



For more information about ezCheckPrinting and Halfpricesoft.com, visit online at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com develops and distributes a wide range of small business software titles that are affordable and easy-to-use, including ezW2. Additional titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include ezCheck Personal Edition, ezCheck Printing, ezPaycheck and ezTimeSheet. The Halfpricesoft.com web site also contains resources and links to help small businesses with their payroll, accounting and tax reporting needs.