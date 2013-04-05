Print & Cheques Now Inc in Calgary Has Purchased Think Print & Graphics Ltd All Client Files Including Art, Samples and Order Details

Alberta, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Print & Cheques Now Inc done it again, the company has announced the purchase of a Calgary printing company THINK PRINT & Graphics Ltd. THINK PRINT sold most of their printing equipment, customer art work, and customer job files including past order details to Print and Cheques Now. The deal was closed in March 2013 as THINK PRINT had recently closed its doors.



Think Print customers should be thrilled by this news as Print & Cheques Now Inc is in a great position to help fulfill all past customers orders in a timely manor. The purchase will also help Print & Cheques Now to further expand their Calgary print operations.



Glen Nordholt past owner of Think Print has also supplied Print Now with a letter stating the closure and the transfer of job files, art files and customer data that Print & Cheques Now has purchased. It can be viewed on their website here http://www.chequesnow.ca/think-print-graphics-ltd/



All new Think Print customers will be able to receive special cheque pricing and offers that Print & Cheques Now Clients are currently receiving. The discounts are available on different kinds of computer cheques Top Cheques, Middle Cheques, Bottom Cheques, Blank Cheques and Custom Color Cheques. Quickbooks cheques can also be purchases with Self Seal Double Window Envelopes, Deposit Slips/Deposit Books and Self Inking Stamps.



Chequesnow.ca Sales Manager, Jon Gilchrist, commented, “Our goal is to provide as seamless of a transition as possible to our new clients.” This is why Chequesnow.ca has taken all steps required purchase all of the customer files, job files printing equipment and past order samples from Think Print.



The challenging task of providing great service and keeping customer from another printer shop if always challenging but Cheques Now is confident it will be able to keep the vast majority of the new Think Print customers.



New customers will new have access to the significantly higher level cheque security features that Print Now is known for across Canada. It is also expected that once the new customers visit the site for the manual or QuickBooks cheques, that they will quickly see the advantages of using Cheques Now for all their business cheque needs



All customers will have access to their standard turn around time of 8-10 business days, but will also be able to use the many Rush Shipping and Delivery options that are also available.



Overall, Print and Cheques Now Inc seems to be on track to provide the new Think Print customers with a high level of Service, Discount Prices and Bank Level cheque security products.



Get more information about Print and Cheques Now’s recent Think Print purchase visit http://www.chequesnow.ca/think-print-graphics-ltd/ or call them at 1-866-760-2661.



Print & Cheques Now Inc

4319 – 54th Avenue SE

Calgary, AB T2C 2A2

(403) 269-2661