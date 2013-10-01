Print Company American Color Copies Now Offers Book Binding Service

East Meadow, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Discount online copy center AmericanColorCopies.com has added book printing and binding to its list of copy services. In addition to color copies and other printed products, American Color Copies now creates coli bound books, comb bound books, and stapled booklets. “We have a selection of binding options for our customers,” said a company representative. “We provide eye-catching printing solutions that convey information efficiently and effectively.”



AmericanColorCopies.com provides unmatched quality and affordable prices with a wide selection of special discounts on digital printing. “Our mission is to complete each order with accuracy and speed,” said one company representative. The qualified and highly experienced customer service team at American Color Copies always uses the latest technology in digital copying and printing to ensure each project’s success, and color copy orders over $150 ship for free. All orders are shipped within two to three days, including those at special discount prices.



In addition to copy and book binding services, American Color Copies also creates newsletters, flyers, brochures, business cards, post cards, and envelopes. “Our marketing team uses advanced digital printing technology,” said one company representative. “Printed material is a cost-effective way to build a brand for your business.” Beyond copy and print services, AmericanColorCopies.com also provides finishing services like cutting, hole punching, and folding and stapling.



The quick and easy process to place an order is just four steps. First, customers fill out a form and receive a free online quote. Second, customers are asked to create an account. Third, customers place an order. Fourth, customers upload their files. Though the process is streamlined, customer service representatives are available to help or to answer questions about the company’s many products.



About American Color Copies

Providing quality service in a timely and cost effective manner since 1983, American Color Copies uses sophisticated equipment to serve its clients promptly at competitive prices. The staff at American Color Copies understands the need for precision and speed, providing both in a courteous manner. No job is too big or too small, from thousands of books to millions of impressions. For more information, visithttp://www.americancolorcopies.com/ or call 1-800-423-COPY (2679).