Print Pelican Offers Attractive Discounts on All Booklet Printing Services

Riviera Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Print Pelican, the Riviera Beach, Florida-based provider of affordable and high quality commercial and individual printing services, has now started offering discounts on all printing services that the company offers. The latest service to be offered at a discounted price is booklet printing. The company, which always has something in store for business owners looking to cut down on their commercial printing expenses, has now reduced the printing charges for colored booklets by as much as 35 percent. To even better this limited edition deal, the company is now offering free shipping as well.



A senior manager of the company was quoted as saying, “We have been in the industry for more than two decades and hence we completely understand the requirements of businesses that want to target the maximum amount of audience at the most affordable prices. Working to strengthen our motto of Prints for Less, we have always tried to implement the latest in printing technology for the betterment of our clients. Additionally, we always come up with new processes with which we can reduce the cost of our services, without compromising on quality. The success of our planning and implementation of job processes is evident from the recent discounts. To carry forward our goals, we have now reduced the printing charges for colored booklets by 35 percent. I hope our loyal customers will be happy about it and come up with their orders.”



Although businesses today are trying to make their presence on the internet and hence trying several digital marketing techniques, print media marketing, such as booklets and brochures, still remain the most robust and affordable marketing tools available to such business owners. With booklets and brochures, businesses can easily interact with their targeted audience with far more ease. Moreover, the attractiveness of colored booklets helps businesses turn their prospective customers to regular ones, which obviously improves their bottom line.



“I strongly believe that print media is here for a long time. No matter how great those online marketing tools might seem, the fact remains that on the internet, businesses cannot interact with their targeted audience directly. On the other hand, with print media, such as booklets and brochures, business owners can have strict marketing control and hence can ensure that they reach their targeted audience, without spending extravagantly on strategies that gear towards audiences that the business doesn’t cater. Moreover, with the recent reduction in prices, we have made colored booklets not only a fantastic way to promote products, but one of the most affordable ways to do so”, further added the executive.



Print Pelican, offers a range of highly affordable, yet premium quality printing services to thousands of business owners all around North America. The services offered by the company include business card printing, booklet printing, catalog printing and magazine printing. To know more about the recent discounts offered by the company on all its printing services, Click here .



About Print Pelican

Print Pelican is a highly reputed and renowned provider of high quality commercial printing services. Based in Riviera Beach, Florida, the company caters to businesses all across North America and Canada. The high quality printing services offered by the company also come with a comprehensive service guarantee. To know more about the services offered by the company especially those about printing visit .



Contact Details:

PrintPelican.com

1770 West 10th Street

Riviera Beach, Fl 33404

US

Phone: 1-800-474-0461

Website: http://www.printpelican.com