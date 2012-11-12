Print Personal Style Checks and Save Money with EzCheckPersonal Cheque Writer from Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- Check printing software provider halfpricesoft.com released the new ezCheckPersonal check writer with new check design function. Users who like unique looking check can download the demo version to personalize any field on check, such as logo, signature, fonts and labels.



With this new edition, users can print professional checks on blank check stock easily in house. This latest version also includes the new category and report features that allow user to easily classify payments and keep tracking of the personal finances



Known for its flexibility and affordability ($29, free through special offer), ezCheckPrinting allows users write or print a check in just a few clicks. All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words.



"Family users can get ezCheckPersonal for FREE through TrialPay Offer now." said Dr Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com. “In a down economy, each family needs to stick to their budget. ezCheckPersonal makes it easy to monitor the spending and helps family stay away from debts. We hope more users can take advantage of this check writing software through this free offer."



With ezCheckPersonal check writer, users can also have the flexibility to print quality bank checks immediately in a secure environment. Users will never run out of checks and users are never left with stacks of unused preprinted checks when the bank changes names or user moves to a new address. It saves users time and money in a variety of ways.



ezCheckPersonal is compatible with Windows 7 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows XP, Me, 2000, 2003 and Vista system too. Any user can start test drive by downloading it from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-personal-software-download.asp with no cost and obligation.



The main features include:



1. Print your own checks with logo on blank computer check

2. Fill check data on pre-printed blank checks

3. Print image signature on checks

4. Edit check layout and create customized personal checks;

5. Easy to use reports

6. Easy export data

7. Print blank personal check

8. Support computer check formats 3 or 4 checks per page

9. Support Unlimited Bank Accounts



To learn more about ezCheckpersonal and other free offers from halfpricesoft.com, please visit:

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com is the developer and distributor of ezCheckPersonal check writer software. Halfpricesoft.com also has a complete lineup of affordable and easy-to-use tax and financial software titles for small businesses and families, including w2 software, 1099 software, payroll software, check writing software and TimeSheet software.