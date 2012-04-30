Printable Party Kits Offers Free Invitations, Decor to Help People Celebrate This Graduation Season

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2012 -- Once again, it is the time of year for students to put on their caps and gowns, say their goodbyes to teachers and classmates and prepare for their march across the stage to the infamous sounds of “Pomp and Circumstance.” For many students, in addition to partaking in the exciting process of graduation, family members will celebrate their recent graduate’s many accomplishments by throwing a fun-filled graduation party.



But from party favors and decorations to invitations and food, throwing a party can be extremely expensive. It doesn’t have to be that way though. The more innovative a host is the more elaborate and detailed they can make a celebration, without breaking the bank.



Featuring free graduation party invitations and a host of creative graduation party favors, people can turn to PrintablePartyKits.com to find a wide range of professionally designed free party printables, sure to impress guests and help save a ton of money. All the beautiful graphics featured on the site, including cupcake toppers, gift bags, centerpieces, invitations and more, are free to download and can be easily printed at home.



Whether celebrating the graduation of a child from kindergarten to first grade or a high school student to college, party planners can find a large selection of attractive graduation party invitations at PrintablePartyKits.com. While some feature iconic graduation themes, such as diplomas, graduation caps and wax seals, others offer more colorful displays of graphics to help get invitees excited to attend. Hosts can simply either type in or write in the party details, and within minutes have a personalized, gorgeous invitation ready to send via e-mail or regular mail.



According to Carla Chadwick, site creator and designer, “If you’re the proud parents of a graduate this year but are on a budget, you might find these free graduation party printables to be just what you need.”



As part of the company’s latest line of graduation party favors, their graduation owl bags add a touch of cuteness to the overall party décor and make the perfect goodie bag accessory.



To download any of the free graduation party printables from Printable Party Kits, or for more information, visit http://PrintablePartyKits.com.



About PrintablePartyKits.com

PrintablePartyKits.com owner Carla Chadwick draws on more than three decades of graphic design experience to create free, fun and brightly colored party printables. They are designed to be easy for families to make together, while still looking like accessories that could be found in party stores. Her printables have helped many people, even those with very tight budgets, celebrate a variety of holidays and special occasions with distinction and style.