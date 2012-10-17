Printable Spooky Free Graphics Are Now Available for Halloween Cricut Projects at KNK Zing Review

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Halloween is just around the corner, and across the country people of all ages are getting ready for the big day. For adults and children alike, creating a spooky Halloween-themed arts and crafts project is a great way to celebrate the holiday and ring in a fun night of trick or treating.



A website is currently creating quite a buzz for its new selection of festive and free Halloween designs. KNK Zing Review is currently offering an amazing 50 free Halloween graphics for the KNK Zing, Silhouette, Cricut and many more.



From parents who are looking for ways to spend some time with their children to teachers who want to do a holiday-themed art project with their students, these newly-offered Halloween graphics are sure to be a big hit. The images include Dracula, a mummy, a witch’s cauldron, and many more. While the graphics are definitely geared to Halloween, none of them is frightening and they are sure to appeal to even the youngest child.



Maggie Hen, the owner of the website, http://knkzingreview.com, and her partner Charles Donovan hired a professional artist to create the spooky Halloween designs that they are giving away completely free.



“We want this Halloween to be as fun as possible, so you can use these designs to create fun and ghoulish party bags, or maybe some Halloween decorations with your children or students—the sky is the limit,” Hen said, adding that she and Donovan also pulled some strings to allow people to use the designs in their commercial work.



Getting the free Halloween graphics is easy; people simply need to visit the KNK Zing Review website and enter in their name and email to instantly download all of the creatively creepy images. All of the files are ready to print or open in Make-The-Cut or any other die cutting machine or software. Within minutes, arts and crafts fans will be able to start creating all sorts of fun Halloween projects that are sure to help make this year’s holiday a memorable one.



About KNK Zing Review

KNK Zing Review was founded by Maggie Hen and her partner Charles Donovan. The two created their website, knkzingreview.com, to showcase the amazing die cutting machine the KNK Zing. The pair has been scrapbooking for over 10 years and they enjoy creating tutorials, seasonal cutting projects, and just helping people get all they can out of any cutting machine. For more information, please visit http://knkzingreview.com/fcf/?page_id=6