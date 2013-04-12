Printech Is Now an Authorized User of Padlock Icon Adding Extra Security

Doral, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- CheckPlusCFO, the software from Printech Secure Global Payment Solutions has proved its name in the industry of secure payments. The software adds value to medium-size organizations that have to process thousands of checks and electronic payments per month. It is easy to use and can integrate with many accounting, ERP and claims systems including SAP, Netsuite, JD Edwards, Great Plains, PeopleSoft, Oracle Financials, CMS, BAAN, Flexcube, Lawson, CAPSIL, Plexis Medical Claims Insurance, T24 Temenos Globus, Cogent, and many others.



Feedback from end-users includes significant cost reductions due to the elimination of pre printed check stock and associated control, as well as labour cost reduction as process becomes automatic. CheckPlus increases security by password protected access and specified user rights. Reconciliation module simplifies and expedites the reconciliation process by importing the data from the bank and reconciling all checks with the press of a button. The software that is customized for every customer with specific import definition and various features is easy to install and integrate into production. Local training and support is available from highly skilled Printech technicians.



Check fraud is one of growing problem in the US financial system. As technology evolves, check fraud perpetrators are always coming up with innovative ideas to ‘manufacture’ checks. It costs US banks and consumers billions of dollars annually. The members of the check printing and payment industry recognized the need to improve the security to deter any kind of fraud related to check products. That is why Check Payment Systems Association (www.cpsa-checks.org) developed the padlock icon.



The padlock icon on the checks indicates that extra security measures have been taken in designing and production of the checks or the material being used. These steps make harder for perpetrators involved in fraudulent activity to reproduce or change checks. On the other hand it helps those parties accepting checks to verify its authenticity. However other preventive measures also need to be in place to make this whole process working smoothly.



Check Payment Systems Association requires presence of minimum three features in order to use Padlock Icon. The Padlock Icon itself printed on the front of the check and its corresponding descriptive verbiage along with the padlock icon and warning box printed on the back of the document represents one feature. Thus, two additional features must be present and designated to satisfy the minimum requirement.



Printech is now certified as authorized user of Padlock icon. Our CheckPlusCFO software is capable of printing Padlock icon on the checks. It brings extra sense of security and up to date standard to the software. For some countries the presence of padlock is mandatory including Haiti where National Bank of Haiti requested addition of Padlock to their checks while printing on blank secure stock using CheckPlus software. Now other users of check plus can take benefit of using the additional security feature. Printech has helped organizations in 25 different countries with cost effective laser based payment solution.