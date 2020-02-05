Printed Aluminium Foil Packaging Market Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast to 2028

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- Printed Aluminium Foil Packaging: An Overview



For decades, packaging has been a crucial marketing tool for brands. A product may be exceptional and unique, and a brand needs to print just the right amount of information on the packaging that helps the consumer make the decision to buy that product. As brands across the globe push for flexible packaging solutions which utilize less resources from nature without compromising on the quality, the demand for products such as aluminium foil is expected to grow. Aluminium foil is one of the most widely used flexible packaging formats, and is used as a laminate in many applications. Printed aluminium foil packaging is used by many brands to influence consumer purchase habits. Advancements in packaging printing technology is expected to pave way for growth in demand for printed aluminium foil packaging. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the global printed aluminium foil packaging market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.



Download Sample Copy@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7060



Printed Aluminium Foil Packaging market: Dynamics



The global packaging industry has undergone significant transformation in the last few decades, driven by an absolute need for customization. Manufacturers of aluminium foil printing machines are focusing on machines which can print on a variety of products such as blister foil, aluminium foil, labels, PVC, and paper, among others. Embossing is also done on aluminium foil and is considered as one of the formats of printed aluminium foil packaging. Printed aluminium foil packaging caters to a wide range of industries such as the food & beverages industry, pharmaceuticals industry, and the personal care & cosmetics industry, among others. High quality rotogravure and flexographic printing is used on aluminium foil to impart a vibrant appearance to the package. The growth in demand for flexible packaging products such as bags, pouches, wraps, rolls, lids, and blisters, among others is expected to play a critical role in the growth of the global printed aluminium foil packaging market during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading region during the forecast period, miles ahead in terms of aluminium foil packaging production. Certain factors might prove to be a hurdle for the growth of the printed aluminium foil packaging market.



For instance, many aluminium foil producers in the U.S. and India recently filed anti-dumping charges on China for exporting foil at predatory prices. The pricing resulted in heavy toll on the U.S. and India aluminium foil markets.



Download Table of Contents@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-7060



Some of the recent trends observed in the global printed aluminium foil packaging market are –



In 2017, a researcher at Queen's University, Belfast, discovered a way to convert dirty aluminum foil into a biofuel catalyst. The researcher noted that making the catalyst from aluminum foil cost around 120 British Pounds per Kg, which translates to USD 158,400 per ton, as opposed to USD 402,600 for production of commercial alumina catalyst.

Vendors are eyeing recycling programs and production of foil with added features such as new ovenable and dual-ovenable varieties of printed aluminium foil



Global Printed Aluminium Foil Packaging market: Segmentation -



On the basis of thickness, the global Printed Aluminium Foil Packaging market is segmented as –



-<0.007 mm printed aluminium foil

-007 mm – 0.09 mm printed aluminium foil

-09 – 0.2 mm printed aluminium foil

-2 mm – 0.4 mm printed aluminium foil



On the basis of application, the global Printed Aluminium Foil Packaging market is segmented as –



-Food

-Dairy

-Bakery & Confectionery

-Ready-to-eat

-Others

-Beverages

-Pharmaceuticals

-Personal care & cosmetics

-Others



On the basis of end use, the global Printed Aluminium Foil Packaging market is segmented as –



-Bags & pouches

-Wraps & rolls

-Blisters

-Lids

-Laminated tubes

-Trays



Download Segment-wise Analysis@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/7060



Global Printed Aluminium Foil Packaging market: Key players



Some of the key players whose aluminium foil packaging products are printed by brands include –



-China Hongqiao Group Limited

-United Company RUSAL Plc

-Amcor Limited

-Hindalco Industries Ltd.

-Hulamin Ltd

-Alcoa Corporation

-Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd.

-Eurofoil