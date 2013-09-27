Printed and Flexible Sensors 2014-2024: Technologies, Players, Forecasts

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- In printed electronics, sensors in general have a much simpler structure than displays or logic circuits. And there are many types of sensors, therefore many addressable markets.



The biggest market is currently glucose sensors used by diabetics. However, other types of printed sensors are emerging. IDTechEx forecasts that by 2020, the market for printed sensors will have increased by more than $1 billion.



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Printed and flexible sensors are playing an increasingly important role in printed electronics. IDTechEx forecasts the market for printed sensors will have increased by more than $1 billion by 2020.



Sensors in general have a much simpler structure than displays or logic circuits. The technology barrier against commercialisation is therefore less steep compared to many other printed electronics applications. In fact, some types of sensors have always been printed. And there are many types of sensors, therefore many addressable markets.



This report covers the following categories of printed and flexible sensors:

- Biosensors

- Capacitive sensors (not including touchscreens)

- Piezoresistive & Piezoelectric (pressure, force, or strain) sensors

- Photoelectric (photodetectors, hybrid CMOS image sensors and digital X-ray sensors)

- Temperature sensors

- Gas sensors



Printed and flexible sensors already represent a value of $6.3 billion in 2013. The biggest market is currently biosensors, where disposable glucose test strips are used to improve the lives of diabetics. However, other types of printed sensors are emerging, taking advantage of the latest materials. By 2024, these emerging applications will take a significant share of the total printed sensor market:



IDTechEx expects new hybrid CMOS image sensors to quickly become the second largest market, with organic or quantum dot semiconductors replacing silicon as the photosensitive material in several applications.



Piezoresistive sensing is already an established market. Growth in piezoresistive sensors will however get additional momentum, explained by a combination of favourable trends. While the two biggest market segments are currently in Consumer Electronics and Healthcare, the next five years will see Automotive take a larger share, ultimately outgrowing Healthcare. In this scenario, IDTechEx expects the piezoresistive sensor market to triple by 2018, corresponding to 23% CAGR.



Other types of printed and flexible sensors such as photodetectors, temperature sensors or gas sensors are only emerging but they promise better performances, new form factors and ease of customisation. Now is the right time to enter the market and some companies are already positioned to reap the benefits.



Save months of research by quickly learning who the key players are in printed and flexible sensors. Get the complete picture on the various technologies, their applications and the market sizes.



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The report includes technology reviews and market forecasts until 2024 for the following printed sensors:

- Biosensors

- Capacitive sensors (not including touchscreens)

- Piezoresistive sensors

- Piezoelectric sensors

- Photodetector

- Hybrid CMOS sensors

- Digital X-ray sensors

- Temperature sensors

- Gas sensors



Sensors that are processed at high temperature (ceramic pressure sensors, as well as some piezoelectric, temperature and gas sensors) are described in the report but not included in the forecast figures since they cannot be considered part of printed electronics.



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