Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Laminate Market 2021 Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Printed circuit board (PCB) laminates form a key component of electronics circuitry, both in relation to ensuring their integrity and functionality in range of electronics. The PCB laminates market has evolved on the back of advances in the lamination process. PCB technologies are extensively used in communication, computer/peripheral, and consumer electronics. Key end-use industries in the PCB laminates market are aerospace and defense industries. Key processes used in fabrication are sequential lamination and teflon (PTFE) microwave laminates. The demand for quick-turn PCB prototype and PCB assembly in the electronics and semiconductor manufacturing is bolstering the generation of market avenues.



The PCB laminates market is brimming with opportunities on the back of growing focus on improving the reliability of electronic circuits in internet and communication technologies. The method employed depends on nature of circuit, type of boards, and the intended application. Key material types include glass fabric, epoxy resin, kraft paper, and phenolic resin.



Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Laminate Market: Key Trends



The strides made in the communication industry is bolstering the uptake of PCB laminates in the PCB manufacturing industry. Over the past few years, the processing of multilayer PCBs has made substantial progress, adding momentum to the expansion in the PCB laminates market. The demand for faster-data transmission in the communication technologies has fueled strides in the market.



The increasing traction of multilayer PCBs in electronics has expanded the avenue for producers of PCB laminates. Advances made in the composite chemistries are unlocking new prospects in the PCB laminates market. The demand has also been boosted by opening of new application areas, such as in high-frequency applications. The advent of ceramic-filled hydrocarbon thermoset materials is an example in this regard.



Rise in application of PCBs in smart devices is boosting the market. The shift toward miniaturization of PCBs has added a robust impetus to the growth of the market. Over the years, the increasing focus of environmental sustainability has led to the popularity of halogen-free PCBs, thereby opening new window of opportunities in the PCB laminates market.



Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Laminate Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments

Several industry stakeholders are targeting communication, computer/peripheral, and consumer electronics for generating revenues. They are leaning on meeting the advances PCBs in smartphones and laptops.



Aspiring players are targeting on meeting a wide cross-section of demands in medium and small volume PCB fabrication. Top players are keen on meeting or surpassing the quality in fabricating PCBs. They have gained traction among end-use industries that meet strictest standards.



Some of the key industry stakeholders in the PCB laminates market are Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Unimicron Technology Corp., Young Poong Electronics Co., Ltd., Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited, and Nippon Mektron Ltd.



Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Laminate Market: Regional Assessment

On the regional front, Asia Pacific is considered as a rapidly expanding regional market. Progress in consumer electronics and telecommunication products is opening new avenues in the regional market.



North America has witnessed massive investment pockets in the global laminates market, driven in large part by the growing demand for advanced circuits of consumer electronics and telecommunication products. Rise in prospect in electric vehicles is one of the key avenues for commercialization of high-end PCB laminates. The regional market is expected to see a new momentum that is underpinned by government regulations. Overall, environmental regulations for the electronics manufacturing industry will pave way to new avenues in all key regional markets. Europe is expected to be a promising market, driven by strides made in ICT industry.



