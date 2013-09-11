Printed Circuit Boards Manufacturer P&A International Expands Website to Highlight Expertise

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- P&A International, a China-based PCB supplier and manufacturer, announces the addition of a new page to its website highlighting the company's extensive range of products and services related to printed circuit boards (PCB) manufacturing in China. The new page will be regularly updated to reflect P&A's comprehensive offerings.



The company has long been supplying high-profile customers with the products that it specialises in, including aluminum PCB for the LED industry, copper based PCB for telecommunications, flexible PCB and high power PCB for power supplies. Based in China but presented in across the Asia Pacific region and the United States, P&A offers clients the benefits of a PCB manufacturer in China combined with the benefits of working with a company with experience and knowledge in Western countries.



"P&A provides 'value-added' service to partners by sourcing complete parts and products as well as raw materials," explains an article on the PCB supplier China based company's website. "We have helped customers to find suppliers and parts of titanium and titanium components, managing multi-technology projects and sourcing chemicals. With our diverse base of vendors and manufacturers, we have a unique knowledge and experience collected by our staff on the ground in China."



Having local account managers with extensive experience with PCB manufacturers and product assembly in China allows P&A to customize the experience from start to finish. Whether it's an off-the-shelf purchase or a custom order, local project managers work with carefully selected PCB manufacturers in China to meet their client's pricing and quality requirements. For over 10 years, P&A has managed Aussie companies' manufacturing projects in China and has provided dedicated service to its Australian customers.



The company specialises in a number of PCB technologies including nickel, gold, tin, silver, copper and leaded for military use. Its products are compliant to ROHS, REACH and PFOS. P&A's products are mainly used in the power electronics, communications and industrial control sectors, although their uses extend to many other industries.



About P&A International

Founded by partners with an engineering background in 2008, P&A is a China-based company focused mainly with the manufacturing of skill and technology-intense parts and components in China. Being a small player in the market, P&A works very hard to establish itself by providing its clients personalised service, often going outside of the company's scope to support them. For more information, visit http://www.pa-international.com.au/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=124&Itemid=170.