Printed Electronics Market Application, Innovations, Geography and Global Forecast 2020 -2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- Transparency Market Research observes that the global printed electronics market show a very fragmented competitive landscape. The leading players defining the landscape are LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung &Co. KG, E Ink Holdings Inc., Agfa-Gevaert N.V., BASF SE, and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. These players are expected to emphasize on improving their geographical presence through mergers and acquisitions. Analysts advice that the vendors should focus on minimum material consumption and high-speed fabrication. The growing demand for flexible electronics at affordable costs and energy-efficient technology will prove to be key trends that companies operating n the global printed electronics market could benefit from.



According to Transparency Market Research, the global printed electronics market was worth US$25.4 bn in 2015 and is projected to be worth US$65.0 bn by the end of 2024. During the forecast years of 2016 and 2024, the global printed electronics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.0%. Out of the various application segments, the retail and packaging segment is expected to dominate the global market for printed electronics between 2016 and 2024 as the demand for smart packaging is expected to be on the rise. In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is projected to global printed electronics market as the automotive industry in the developing economies of Japan, India, and China witness a phenomenal rise.



For More Info | Download PDF Brochure, Click Here: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=252



Automotive Sector's Uptake of Printed Electronics to Remain in Top Gear



Printed electronics use screen printing, inkjet printing, gravure, flexography, and offset lithography techniques to electrical devices on various materials. Printed electronics are predominantly used in a wide range of industries such as consumer electronics, healthcare, media, and automotive. Thus emergence and steady growth of these end-user industries has had an excellent impact on the global market. Growing sales of automobiles in developing economies with improving disposable incomes is created several lucrative opportunities for the vendors in the global printed electronics market.



In the coming years, the global market for printed electronics market is also likely to benefit from increasing uptake of smart displays and smart devices. Constant upgrades to the healthcare sector with adoption of new-age medical sensors and diagnostic devices is also augmenting the global printed electronics market. As demand for active clothing, smart labels, decorative and animated posters, and flexible displays rises it is projected to create a positive atmosphere for the global market for printed electronics.



Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=252



Technological Complexities Hinder Growth for Printed Electronics Market



Despite the strong market drivers, the global printed electronics market is likely to be pulled in the opposite direction. Analysts anticipate that global printed electronics market is likely to be restrained by possible technological complexities along with issues pertaining to electricity and conductivity with a wide range of substrates or materials. However, the report states that the widening application of printing technologies in several energy storage devices and photovoltaic cells are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global printed electronics market during the forecast period.



This review is based on Transparency Market Research's report, titled "Printed Electronics Market (Materials – Substances (Organic Materials (Polymers and Papers) and Inorganic Materials (Silicon and Glass), Inks (Dielectric Inks and Conductive Inks); Technology – Flexography, Ink-jet Printing, Gravure Printing, and Screen Printing; Application – Automotive, Retail and Packaging, Electronics, and Display) – Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024".



Global printed electronics market has been segmented as:



By Materials:



Substances

Organic Materials

Polymers

Papers

Inorganic Materials

Silicon

Glass

Inks

Dielectric Inks

Conductive Inks

By Technology:



Flexography

Ink-jet Printing

Gravure Printing

Screen Printing

By Application:



Automotive

Retail and Packaging

Electronics

Display

By Geography:



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data or countries. – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=252



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.



Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.



TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.