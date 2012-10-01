Printed Electronics Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- The Global Printed Electronics market is expected to revolutionize the industry by introducing innovative and low cost products that can be manufactured with traditional silicon-based electronics techniques. The drivers for global printed electronics market are low manufacturing cost and its applicability in variety of substrates. The global printed electronics market is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 38% from 2012 to 2018. In Printed electronics industry, screen printing captures maximum share owing to its wise deployment whereas most applications are available in printed photovoltaic (PV) due to the rising demand for alternative energy sources globally.



Read More: Printed Electronics Market



This research report analyzes the Printed Electronics market depending on various segments and major geographies. This detailed study includes trend analysis, market numbers, industry growth drivers and restraints along with the future market projections. This market research report includes analysis of current developments, Porter’s five force analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. Report also discusses the importance of macro and minor factors important for existing market players and new entrants.



Printed Electronics market Segmentation



According to Printing Technology

- Ink-jet Printing

- Screen Printing

- Flexography

- Gravure Printing

- Others



According to Applications



- Displays and Lighting

- Energy

- Sensors

- Radio Frequency

- Memory



Browse More Market Reports On Semiconductor And Electronics Market



These segments will provide you with market tables, drivers, restraints and opportunities along with the information of key players and competitive landscape.



The major geographies analyzed under this research study are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World.



The major players in Printed Electronics are Aveso Displays, Basf Se, Blue Spark Technologies, Conductive Inkjet Technology, E Ink Holdings, Inc. among the others.



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/printed-electronics-market.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



For More Info Visit us On: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



Contact Us:



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com