Printed Electronics Market Size, Share, Enhancement and Growth Rate Analysis by 2027 : GSI Technology, Schreiner Group, SPS TechnoScreen, Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Enabling the printing of several electrical components such as condensers, resistors, transistors, and spools, printed electronics have become crucial to various industrial applications. They also enable printing on lightweight, cost effective, and flexible materials including cloth, flexible film, paper or plastic in traditional circuits. Printed electronics are extensively utilized in applications, such as packaging, batteries, sensor, consumer, RFID, and displays. The global market of printed electronics has been presumed to register massive revenue during the projected timeline, growing at a significant CAGR.



Major companies operating in the industry:



Thinfilm, BOBST, Hsing Wei Machine, GSI Technology, Schreiner Group, General, SiasPrint Group, SPS TechnoScreen, Sakurai, Kinzel, Mino Group, Tokai Shoji, M&R, Systematic Automation, MHM, Applied Materials, ASYS Group, DEK, Lawson, Vastex, ICN, Anatol Equipment



Market Drivers



Several factors responsible for the steady growth of the printed electronics market include soaring demand for flexible electronics, low cost of manufacturing, increasing rate of investments, and fast advancements in the environment-friendly technology. Additionally, high IoT penetration globally is also triggering demand for printed electronics, thus propelling the industry's growth. Rising awareness regarding various user-friendly technologies is leading to the fast adoption of distinct electronic instruments and gadgets. This factor is positively impacting the market's development. Elevating demand for numerous flexible electronics with low production costs has increased adoption of different technologies, promoting further development of the industry.



The report further provides an extensive analysis of the Printed Electronics industry pertaining to the product landscape and end-user/application segment.



Product Outlook:



Screen Printing

Flexography

Gravure Printing

Offset Lithography

Inkjet Printing



Application Outlook:



Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) Tags

Monitoring

Data Storage

Display and Visual Effects

Toys

Others

Regional Outlook



On the geographical front, the region of Asia Pacific has been predicted to hold the grip in the regional market during the estimated timeline. The region has observed an increase in demand for the conductive inks due to the rising production of a wide range of consumer electronics in several regional nations. Other regions like Europe and North America have shown substantial growth in the market, owing to high investment in the research and development activities and fast development in the technology of printed electronics.



