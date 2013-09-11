Printed Napkins Specialist Love Custom Napkins Launches New Website

Lawrence, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- LovePromos is proud to announce the launch of its newest website, Love Custom Napkins, a niche website devoted to providing the best custom printed napkins available online. Offering high quality products backed by great customer service, Love Custom Napkins specializes only in custom napkins that can be personalized for weddings, events, and much more.



Love Custom Napkins specializes in four napkin types that can all be personalized; these include cocktail napkins, luncheon napkins, dinner napkins and dispenser napkins. Clients include restaurants, schools, businesses or anyone looking to offer a promotional item featuring their logo or emblem. Each design comes in a wide variety of colors and is fully customizable to meet the design needs of the client to promote their brand.



"Our custom printed cocktail napkins are perfect for private parties, product launches, open houses, weddings and ribbon cuttings," according to an article on the site. "Often referred to as beverage napkins, custom printed napkins can be utilized as part of your larger branding strategy. Don't miss an opportunity to brand your business."



While many online suppliers of personalized napkins also carry thousands of other products, Love Custom Napkins only offers a selection of high quality products, ensuring that each order is a perfect fit, each time. The company's dedicated team has extensive industry knowledge as well as vast understanding of the quality product lines offered to assist clients in their orders. A wide array of colors and styles are available to tailor the napkin order to exactly what the client is looking for.



In addition, each Love Custom Napkins order is backed by the company's event guarantee. If a client is working on a deadline for an event, once the order has been confirmed and placed, Love Custom Napkins will meet the deadline or the order is free.



About Love Custom Napkins

Love Custom Napkins is a division of LovePromos. The new company specializes in the best selection of beverage napkins, cocktail napkins, luncheon napkins, dinner napkins and dispenser napkins available online. With superb customer service and product knowledge, LovePromos offers the feel of a mom and pop store with all the benefits of a super store. For more information, please visit http://www.lovecustomnapkins.com.