Printed T-Shirts and More Partners with BizIQ

Mobile, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Printed T-Shirts and More, a screen printing and embroidery shop in Mobile, AL, has recently chosen to update and enhance its online appeal through a comprehensive web marketing campaign in conjunction with BizIQ, a web optimization firm specializing in local search engine marketing.



In forming a partnership with BizIQ, Printed T-Shirts and More has chosen to improve its online, local search visibility by creating an encompassing virtual presence. In order to benefit customers seeking screen printing and embroidery services in the Mobile, AL area, the shop is focusing on communicating its service and expertise through an online medium.



Through BizIQ’s services, Printed T-Shirts and More will build upon its local search engine rankings by offering optimized web content and a robust new website interface with intuitive navigation. The company will also offer users a recurring source of relevant information through its blog.



“For more than a decade we’ve been one of the fastest-growing print shops in Alabama,” said Stephanie Evans, Owner of Printed T-Shirts and More. “We’re seeking to continue this growth far into the future and the next step in doing that is to appeal to Web users who may be seeking our services. By renovating our online presence and making it easier for people to find us in their local listings, we’re certain that more and more people will know the benefits that we have to offer over other shops like us.”



In conjunction with Evans’ sister company, Turner Graphics of Alabama, Printed T-Shirts and More has become the foremost authority on screen printing and embroidery services in Mobile, AL. The company utilizes comprehensive technologies in order to quickly and effectively produce an array of printed and embroidered materials, including those for corporate organizations, sports teams and private use.



Alongside its professional printing services, Printed T-Shirts and More also offers expert design services and artwork retention capabilities to all of its clients. Future plans for the company include further expansion into adjacent markets, with a long-term goal of worldwide service distribution.



To learn more about Printed T-Shirts and More, its service options or its service areas, please visit the company’s website at http://www.printedtshirtsandmore.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ, its expertise regarding local search engine optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.