Reports and Data's newest report, titled 'Global Printed Tape Market,' is primarily focused on the historical and current market analyses. The report stresses on the most fundamental factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Printed Tape industry over the forecast years. Our team of market analysts has offered meaningful insights into the industry's future growth prospects, implementing a set of avant-garde analytical tools, such as Porter's Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment analysis. The report entails significant market information, assessed through both primary and secondary research methodologies, and derives industry-leading insights to help readers get an accurate idea of the ever-evolving Printed Tape market.



The global Printed Tape market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.8% from USD 28.28 billion in 2019 to USD 44.56 billion in 2027. Increasing demand from various end-user industries is driving the growth of the market. Printed tape is used to reflect the logo and the name of a brand to identify desired products easily. This helps in promoting the name of the company, which helps in generating more revenue. It is also used extensively for stock handling and instant recognition of a particular wanted product.



COVID-19 Impact on the Printed Tape Business Landscape



The latest research report draws readers' focus on the grave impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Printed Tape market and its key segments and sub-segments. The coronavirus outbreak has had an unprecedented impact on the global economic landscape. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the leading contributors to the potential downturn of this business vertical. The global Printed Tape market has been adversely impacted by the pandemic, which has brought about several disruptive changes to the market dynamics and demand trends. Therefore, the pandemic has led to acute financial crises all across the industry, slowing down the progress of the businesses involved in this sector. However, the report offers an analysis of the overall impact of the pandemic on the Printed Tape market's growth.



Leading companies profiled in the report:



3M, Windmill Tapes, Bron Tapes, Kilby Packaging, Print-O-Tape, Fabo s.p.a., Supertape, Le Mark Group, Dalpo sp. z.o.o., and Shurtape Technologies, LLC have been profiled in the report. They are the major manufacturers of the product.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Printed Tape market on the basis of Product, Therapeutic Application, End-Use, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Acrylic Catron Sealing Tape

Hot Melt Carton Sealing Tape

Natural Rubber Carton Sealing Tape



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Gravure

Screen Printing

Digital Printing

Lithography

Flexography

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Food and Beverage

Consumer Durables

Transportation and Logistics

Others



Geographical Segmentation:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Highlights of the Report:



The market report comprises a broad segmentation of the global Printed Tape market on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-use landscape, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The report lists the key business expansion strategies undertaken by the leading market competitors, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, R&D investments, and product innovations, technological upgradation, etc.

The report exhaustively assesses the present market situation, downstream buyers, and upstream feedstock.

Additionally, the report gauges the significant impact of modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics, and social media platforms, on the Printed Tape market development in the near future.



