PrintekMobile Launches New AppPro Mobile Thermal Printer

Benton Harbor, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- PrintekMobile, the industry leader for cost-effective, on-the-go rugged mobile printers, has announced the launch of its NEWAppPro Mobile Thermal Printer. The AppPro will provide Apple and Android smartphone and tablet users the ability to print labels and receipts right from their device. It is expected these new applicationswill revolutionize the way increasingly-mobile businesses operate.



The NEWAppPro is designed for workers who need to be focused on their job and not their receipt printers. This affordable, compact 4” mobile thermal printer is designed to be easy to integrate and to work smoothly with tablets and smart phones. The AppPro is designed specifically for producing receipts, work orders, or tickets and is available in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and cabled versions. This exceptionally well-designed mobile printer features an easy-to-read control face and super-simple drop-in paper loading. The printer’s MCR option allows users to capture credit card and license information quickly and accurately. With its professional receipts, tickets, invoices, and reliable service, this new mobile thermal printer takes mobile business to a whole new level. To download a brochure on the AppPro printer, please visit:http://info.printek.com/download-your-apppro-brochure-now.



For more information on theNEWPrintekMobileAppPro printer, please go to: http://www.printekmobile.com/



About Printek

Printek’sPrintekMobile brand printers are designed to withstand challenging work environments. All Printek printers are made in the USA and are backed by unparalleled support and comprehensive warranties. PrintekMobile printers are direct thermal printers designed for field service, route accounting, manufacturing, retail, transportation, public safety, hospitality, warehousing and distribution applications. They print invoices, forms, receipts, tickets, labels and other documents used in mobile solutions worldwide.



PrintekMobile printers also come with superior customer support - before and after purchase. The technical sales and support staff work directly with system integrators, software developers, Value Added Resellers, and wireless service providers to develop cost-effective, innovative mobile solutions using the latest technologies. Information about Printek's mobile printing products is available at http://www.printekmobile.com.