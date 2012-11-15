Printer Market in Russia 2011-2015: MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Printer market in Russia to grow at a CAGR of 11.8 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the drive for business expansion. The Printer market in Russia has also been witnessing a growing preference for printers with customized capabilities. However, the increasing number of online transactions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Printer Market in Russia 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Printer market in Russia market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. It includes the market for all types of printers, including inkjet, laser, and 3D printers, across various end-user segments. The markets that are not covered in this report are listed below:



Any support, maintenance, and services that are offered for/with printers Components that are used in the manufacture of printers Cartridges, toners, and any other product/service required for the functioning of printers.



The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Canon Ru LLC, Hewlett-Packard Development Co. L.P., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Brother Industries Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., and Xerox Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Related Reports:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/147874

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/147875