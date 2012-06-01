Printers Market 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2012 -- Printers market in India is currently undergoing through a phase wherein the market can be characterized with steady growth and a cut-throat competition amongst players operating in the market space. Prime factors influencing growth in the market happen to be the prevailing of major active industry verticals and the exponential growth in content creation. Further, the presence of a massive SMB population also boosts the market by a large extent, wherein SMBs shell out a decent proportion of their revenues for computational purchases.



The market comprises of multiple segments including inkjet, dot matrix and laser printers. “Ongoing advancement in the field of technology has resulted in the evolution of state-of-the art multifunction devices which are capable of facilitating several tasks and it is this device which is gaining a significant momentum in the market,” says Mr. Kalyan Banga, Product Manager at Netscribes. An array of factors including high content generation, enterprise mobility, declining prices and the huge PC base in India basically propels the market forward. An ongoing tendency to adopt inkjet multifunction devices, cloud printing, green printing and managed printing services is on the rise in the India.



The report primarily deals with three categories of printers comprising of inkjet, dot matrix and laser printers and begins with an introduction section, defining the market scope of the report. The section briefly discusses the working model of each of these printers. Market overview section in the report lists and explains the various reasons propelling the market. It also mentions the key initiatives taken by the Government of India to stimulate the market. In terms of market size, the report provides graphical representation of the printer shipment in India in context with the overall Indian as well as the SMB printer market. Moving along, the section also lists down the key purchase decisions of customers so as to give a better idea about the general mind set of prospective customers. The section also features a separate portion on competitive breakdown wherein the market share of the top vendors and major vendor’s market share across each printer category is illustrated, which in turn helps readers to understand the current competitive landscape in the India printer market. This section further elaborates on the SMB market scenario and lists down crucial aspects such as the key strategic decisions and purchase preference of SMBs. An illustration of purchase decision making matrix is provided which helps in understanding the process in which any IT purchase decision is executed. This matrix can be effectively utilized by vendors to generate strategies for better sales in the SMB segment. Further, the SMB market overview section lists down the top 40 cities in India which has a significant proportion of SMBs present and hence a sizeable number of printers are shipped to these cities has been provided in a tabulated manner and thus can be used by printer manufacturers and distributors to develop their city based strategies and expansion plans in India. A commentary on the top 40 cities vendor opportunity brings forth value added insights about the SMB market space, wherein it enlightens the reader on aspects such as the largest printer consuming industry verticals and printer friendly clusters in India amongst others.



Import and Export overview section talks about the overall EXIM trade that has been conducted since 2006-08. It graphically lists the history of printer EXIM in India and chalks out some key aspects from the data which in turn reflects the past condition of the printers market in India.



Go-to-Market strategy section has been derived after a thorough analysis of the market and comprises of essential strategies which can be implemented by vendors so as to facilitate better revenue generation and successful business operations. An analysis of the factors influencing growth in the market explains growth factors such as huge PC base, declining prices, increased disposable income and high content generation. “Primarily, the PC-printer ratio still has a wide gap and it is this gap which is creating a constant pull for printers in the market,” noted Kalyan.



Trends section in the report talks about the emerging trends in the market. “With the advent of technology, both SMBs and large enterprises are shifting their focus on adopting modern and profitable technologies such as green printing, cloud printing and managed printers services,” noted Kalyan. The section in the report explains the trends in details along with their benefits, challenges and illustration of working models, for the better understanding of readers. “Currently, the market is flooded with foreign players who have managed to garner a significant market share in India are continually increasing the pressure on their counterparts in the market,” noted Kalyan.



Key printer vendors have been profiled in details within the report which enables readers to get a clear picture of the current competitive scenario. The section lists the basic details of the players such as corporate information, business highlights and key members. The section also features financial analysis of key vendors which in turn provides us with the financial health of players. It also features SWOT analysis of individual printer manufacturer which in turn provides an extended value addition to the report.



The report concludes with a section on strategic recommendations which comprises of an analysis of the growth strategies of the printer market in India. “Pushing the sales of color printers and building a better foothold in the unsaturated markets are the two essentials strategies which are expected to propel better printer sales,” noted Kalyan.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/78708/printers-market-2012.html