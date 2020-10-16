Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- The Printing And Related Support Activities Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



The global printing and related support activities market is expected to decline from $337.9 billion in 2019 to $315.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.6%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 3% from 2021 and reach $340 billion in 2023.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Printing And Related Support Activities Market: Canon; Hewlett-Packard; Kyocera; Panasonic; Xerox.



Industry News and Updates:



Canon Study Reveals Accelerated Pace of Change in the Print Industry Regionally



26 August 2020 – The Canon ME Printing Industry Market Study 2020 has revealed that the print industry is at a turning point and the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the need for print service providers to transform their objectives and operational model, and to look toward new avenues to diversify their offerings.

Canon Middle East (CME) revealed the study's results during a webinar on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 hosted in partnership with ME Printer Magazine. The study recognises the varied opinions between corporates and print service providers on the evolution of the industry, especially with regards to sustainable printing solutions, and aims to establish closer dialogue on the issue between both groups. It also gives an in-depth look into the opportunities, challenges and the latest market trends in the region during COVID-19, more specifically within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The industry-first study also supports print service providers looking to implement an informed and sustainable business strategy based on their customers' requirements in a post-COVID world.



HP Launches Free Print, Play & Learn Platform



PALO ALTO, Calif., April 14, 2020-- HP Inc. today launched Print, Play & Learn, a free online resource to support millions of families around the world who have transitioned to learning from home. Collaborating with education leaders, including Education.com, TIME for Kids, Canva, and KiwiCo, HP is curating weekly literacy content as well as worksheets, coloring pages, puzzles and other learning printables for parents with children ages 2-12. Here's a simple "how-to" guide for accessing the latest printable Play & Learn content for free.

"Parents are concerned about the negative impact sheltering in place will have on their child's education1," said Anneliese Olson, SVP and general manager, printing category at HP. "Recognizing families are looking for resources to help their children continue to learn, we're pleased to collaborate with these great organizations to help continue education from home."



As a result of this unprecedented transition to work from home and home schooling, families have re-discovered the utility and need for a printer as part of their home technology set up. This realization has contributed to a 71 percent increase in HP Smart App daily downloads.



Key Market Trends



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global printing and related support activities market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global printing and related support activities market. South America was the smallest region in the global printing and related support activities market.



Introduction of metal 3D and LED-UV printing is developing rapidly in offline post-press and finishing services market. These save energy, has shorter lead times, are environmentally friendly, provides consistent quality and have longer life. These technologies permit the immediate post-press of print products and impresses with a variety of colors, even on uncoated stock. For instance, companies such as Materialise NV, a 3D printing service provider and software developer are heavily investing in metal 3D printing technologies.



The printing and related support activities market consists of sales of printing and related support activities by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that print products, such as newspapers, books, labels, business cards, stationery, business forms, and other materials, and perform support activities, such as data imaging, platemaking services, and bookbinding.



Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Printing; Support Activities For Printing



2) By Technology: Flexography Printing; Rotogravure Printing; Digital Printing; OffSet Printing; Others



Influence Of The Printing And Related Support Activities Market Report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Printing And Related Support Activities market.

- Printing And Related Support Activities market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Printing And Related Support Activities market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Printing And Related Support Activities market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Printing And Related Support Activities market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Printing And Related Support Activities market.



What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?



Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



Analytical Tools: The Global Printing And Related Support Activities Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



