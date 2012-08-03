Printing Customized Bank Checks in House Made Easy With EzCheckPersonal This Summer

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- Family users can now print personalized checks in house at easily and inexpensively. Halfpricesoft.com, the leading software provider of small business and families, released the new version of ezCheckPersonal check writing software, which gives family users more controls and options. And the best of all, new customers can get this check writer software and the blank computer check paper for free through the new online TrialPay offers this summer.



With ezCheckPersonal, writing a check is really easy! All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with just a few clicks.



EzCheckPrinting cheque software also allows users design and print personalized bank checks they want easily. They can change the font, add a logo, add a new label and even put the picture of their pets there. And customers can also have the flexibility to print quality bank checks immediately in a secure environment.



"Having a personalized check with a good look has become imperative for some people who frequently use checks as a means of transaction. However the price of such personalized checks will be somewhat more expensive and the style selections can be limited." said Dr Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com. “ezCheckPersonal gives users more controls on check designing and printing. We hope more users can take advantage of this check writing software through this free offer."



New users can download and try ezCheckPersonal check software for free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-personal-software-download.asp, with no obligation and no risk.



Additional features of ezCheckPersonal include:



- Intuitive graphical interface leads users step by step through check writing and printing

- Edit check layout and create customized personal checks

- Supports unlimited number of bank accounts

- Print signature image on checks

- Print a logo or graphic on checks for customized look

- Easy import and export of data

- Support multiple check formats (3 or 4 checks per page)

- Compatible with QuickBooks and QuickBooks check-printing formats

- Never run out of checks — more checks are as close as the nearest business supply store or order online at www.halfpricesoft.com.



Priced at $29 (Free through TrialPay), ezCheckPersonal is affordable to any user. Customers can try ezCheckPersonal free to ensure it meets their needs. To start the free test drive, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-software.asp



About ezCheckPersonal check writing software

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.