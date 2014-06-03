Fast Market Research recommends "Printing in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Double-digit annual growth in printing market sales for most of review period but sharp 6% decline in market value seen in 2009. Businesses account for 78% of domestic demand in 2012, although household purchases grow faster. 10% of domestic demand served by imports, with Germany, the US and China being major foreign suppliers. Printing of newspapers remains resilient despite growing popularity of online editions, with category revenues 89% up over review period. Industry turnover expected to rise by 8% CAGR over forecast period with bookbinding services seeing fastest growth.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Printing in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 222. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Printing in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 222 report includes:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Bookbinding, Other Printing Services, Pre-press Services, Printing of Newspapers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Publishing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Printing in Japan: Industrial Report
- Printing in India: Industrial Report
- Printing in Brazil: Industrial Report
- Printing in Russia: Industrial Report
- Printing in Indonesia: Industrial Report
- Printing in Australia: Industrial Report
- Printing in South Korea: Industrial Report
- 3D Printing Market by Technology (SLA, SLS, EBM, FDM, EBM, LOM, 3DP), Materials (Polymers, Metal), Application (Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer, Healthcare, Government & Defense) & Geography (Americas, Europe, APAC & ROW) (2013 - 2020)
- Solvent Market by Type (Ketones, Esters, Aromatics, Alcohols), Application (Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Adhesives, Printing Inks, Personal Care) & Source - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018
- Green Solvents & Bio Solvents Market by Types (Lactate Esters, Alcohols, Glycols, Diols, D-Limonene, & Methyl Soyate), Applications (Industrial & Domestic Cleaners, Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks and Others) & Geography - Forecasts to 2018