Printing Industry Exchange, LLC a One-Stop Printing Platform for Top Book, Postcard and Newsletter Printing Services

Bluffton, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2020 -- Printing Industry Exchange, LLC is a platform that allows print buyers to meet with a series of small and large printing companies. Both domestic and international printers can benefit from the platform of Printing Industry Exchange, LLC to get constant job offers. These printers can provide graphics design and printing services for different types of documents. These documents include postcards, business stationery and envelopes, newsletters, color brochure printing, flyers, book printing, business cards, among others. Small and large-scale printing companies are allowed to sign-up on Printing Industry Exchange, LLC platform to easily get projects from print buyers in various countries. Hence, Printing Industry Exchange, LLC has developed its reputation around high-quality printing services and customer service.



Answering a query, Printing Industry Exchange, LLC's spokesperson commented, "We are your one-stop custom book printing shop for recent designs and equipment in custom books. There's a large assortment of international and domestic book printing companies to bid your book printing services. You'll only be required to post your job specifications and the print vendors at Printindustry.com will forward their biddings directly to you. You will be dealing directly with the print vendors throughout the project".



Furthermore, signing-up and bidding for jobs on Printing Industry Exchange, LLC excludes the involvement of intermediaries and broker markups. Thus, Printing companies will only be required to pay a low fee monthly to have access to their services. Printing Industry Exchange, LLC assists businesses in developing a marketing campaign via postcards that will be consistently delivered to their customers. Postcards have efficacy in proving better results for brands and businesses. Individuals, businesses and groups searching for one of the best postcard printing company can contact Printing Industry Exchange, LLC.



The spokesperson further added, "It's quick, simple and free to get a quote for your project from a printing company. You simply have to complete a bid request form and click to submit. Our qualified printers who are perfect for your job will directly send you an email including an estimate. Most often, many new printing companies will compete for your job".



Printing Industry Exchange, LLC is available 24 hours daily and 7 days weekly. They house many printing companies in the United States and others in South America, Asia, Canada, and Europe. Printing Industry Exchange, LLC also publishes newsletters, tips on design and printing on monthly intervals. They render quality newsletter printing service which is displayed on their website and can also be delivered to emails of their subscribers. Their newsletters are written by a printing consultant named, Steve Waxman, who has been in the printing industry for over 40 years, working as a writer, editor, print buyer, photographer, graphic designer, art director, and production manager.



About Printing Industry Exchange, LLC

Printing Industry Exchange, LLC has since the year 1997 been successfully linking domestic and international printing companies with print buyers. They make it easy for printing companies to bid for jobs from print buyers in various countries. These companies also consist of top book printing companies with adequate equipment to offer documents and book printing services such as postcards, newsletters, flyers, web offset, catalogues, custom books, magazines, posters, and more.