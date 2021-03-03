Printing Industry Exchange, LLC Offers Full Color Brochure & Hardcover Children's Book Printing Services

Bluffton, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- Printing Industry Exchange, LLC is an online platform that allows print buyers to obtain printing services of their choice from trusted printing companies. These printing companies offer printing services for full color brochures, hardcover children's books, newsletters, magazines, and so forth. On Printing Industry Exchange, LLC's platform, printing companies can access bids via their email or through their online membership tank. However, printing companies are only allowed access into their system through monthly subscription plans, including Associate membership, which goes for $64 monthly or Executive membership, which goes for $72 monthly.



Answering a query, Printing Industry Exchange, LLC's spokesperson, commented, "We are dedicated to linking people with the right printing company qualified to handle their projects. The very best printers and manufacturing worldwide are among our qualified vendors, and our services are free to print buyers. They can both freely and easily use our platform to connect with commercial printers for a large selection of printing services. Among our users are members of the general public, graphic design firms, brokers, fortune 500 corporations, small businesses, self-publishers, printing companies, as well as advertising and marketing firms".



As brochures help give the right impression of a business and build an appropriate feeling for products and services, color brochures help create much more impact. At Printing Industry Exchange, LLC, print buyers have various options to pick from, as brochures are available in various types, including self-mailers, catalogs, tri-fold, and 4-page brochures. Its common print sizes are in 8 ½" x 11" or 11" x 17". Full color brochures help attract audiences, most especially when they have photos, as this perfectly conveys the message on the brochure. Print buyers searching for a full color brochure printing service can sign up on Printing Industry Exchange, LLC's website.



The spokesperson further added, "You can be sure of getting contacted by printing companies who provide the best brochures through our platform. Our platform helps save time; it keeps you from meeting with many commercial printers and consistently specifying your printing needs. Through our platform, you will be availed the opportunity of comparing different budgets for the best brochure printing service before selecting a commercial printer for the job."



Furthermore, hardback book cover has a dust jacket enclosed in it. The dust jacket copies the image on the front hardcover. Instead of duotone, 4 process colors are being used for its printing. The book title, which is indicated on the dust jacket, is printed in identical metallic blue ink applied on the hardback book covers' background. Most commercial printers assign the printing of softcover and hardcover books to specialized binderies that do the binding on their behalf, as bindery equipment are costly and are not used frequently. At Printing Industry Exchange, LLC, print buyers can get the most appropriate online printing company for hardcover children's book printing service on a one-off basis. They can also have the child's name placed on the text before printing.



About Printing Industry Exchange, LLC

Printing Industry Exchange, LLC is a printing platform that offers free services to print buyers in finding commercial printing companies for their projects. Those in need of Printing Industry Exchange services, LLC can register or sign up on their platform.



Contact Information:



Printing Industry Exchange, LLC

P.O. Box 394,

Bluffton, SC 29910

E-mail: info@printindustry.com

Web: https://www.printindustry.com/