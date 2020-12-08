Printing Industry Exchange, LLC Offers Quality Backed and Affordable Magazine and Brochure Printing Services on Their Platform

Bluffton, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2020 -- Printing Industry Exchange, LLC connects print buyers with multiple domestic and international printing companies that provide a large number of printing services. Some of these printing services include magazine printing, brochure printing, newsletter printing, and many more. These printing services are offered by qualified commercial printers that are registered on their platform. At Printing Industry Exchange, LLC, they offer their services to fortune 500 corporations, graphic design firms, self-publishers, brokers, printing companies, advertising and marketing firms, small businesses and the general public.



Answering a query, Printing Industry Exchange, LLC's spokesperson commented, "Printing Industry Exchange, LLC was established in the year 1997 and is currently moderated by individuals who possess expertise and background in the commercial printing and graphics design industry. We aim at connecting Print Buyers with commercial printers that will be perfect for their project. Among our qualified vendors are the very best printers and manufacturing globally".



Printing Industry Exchange, LLC's services are free to print buyers. However, printing companies will have to pay a monthly fee to have access to these services, which come in two levels; The associate level and executive level. The associate level requires printing companies to pay $64 per month so as to have online access to bid requests. The executive level costs $72 monthly, and it provides commercial printers with online access and email notifications of bid requests and print leads. Hence, print buyers in search of free printing websites can consider visiting Printing Industry Exchange, LLC's website.



The spokesperson further added, "At Printing Industry Exchange, LLC we help connect you with magazine printers from different parts of the world. These printers are readily available to send you quotes for your magazine printing project. We have a large number of magazine printers that will compete for your business by responding to your magazine printing quote request submission. Thus, a print buyer will receive low printing cost opportunities in printing a magazine in European, Asian, Canada, including United States and beyond. These are top printers that offer the most affordable magazine printing services".



Furthermore, magazines are appropriate for organizations and businesses in creating educational articles within an industry. Magazines are a peerless method of covering the target audience on a weekly, fortnightly, monthly, quarterly, or annual basis. At Printing Industry Exchange, LLC, binding's formats come either in Saddle Stitched or Perfect Bound magazines. They feature an extensive number of pages, as well as comfortability in handling and reading. Saddle Stitch Bind (folded and stapled pages) is ideal for magazines with few pages or for print buyers with a budget constraint. More so, gloss Paper is appropriate for magazines that are for fashion, food, beauty, and anything elaborate. Its inherently lustrous coating helps in matching the look and feel of its content. Uncoated paper is suitable for magazines that are intended for educational purposes, and are greatly dependent on text. Thus, at Printing Industry Exchange, LLC, print buyers can select either a Gloss or Matte cover and text substrate. Hence, print buyers in need of magazine printing service can visit Printing Industry Exchange, LLC's website for their services.



About Printing Industry Exchange (PIE)

Since the year 1997, Printing Industry Exchange, LLC has been helping print buyers to get connected to a wide range of online printing companies globally. These online printing companies offer services such as magazine printing, brochure printing and more. More so, brochures can be used by businesses to make a statement and also to create a positive impression concerning their business, their products and services. There are different flyer/brochure fold designs which include Half fold, Tri fold, and Z fold brochures, which are all offered on Printing Industry Exchange, LLC's platform. Thus, print buyers in need of an online brochure printing company, can register on Printing Industry Exchange, LLC's website.



