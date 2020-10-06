Printing Industry Exchange, LLC Provides for Print Buyers Document Printing Services Such as for Flyers and Brochures

Bluffton, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- Printing Industry Exchange, LLC helps print buyers from different parts of the world get connected with online printing companies that are qualified in providing several online printing services. Individuals, small businesses, associations, corporations, non-profits, clubs, and community groups, all have access to Printing Industry Exchange, LLC's printing services. As their services are wholly free to print buyers while printing companies will have to pay a monthly subscription to access Printing Industry Exchange, LLC services. Online printing companies can choose to subscribe for either associate level or executive level. The associate level offers a subscription of $64 monthly to access bid requests online. While the executive level which is a $72 monthly subscription, enables printing companies to receive full bid requests on their email, as well as having access to bid requests online.



Answering a query, Printing Industry Exchange, LLC's spokesperson commented, "Getting a quote from a printing company for your project is easy, fast and free through our platform. All you simply need to do is to fill out a bid request form and hit send. Our qualified printers that are the best to do your job will email an estimate directly to you. In most cases multiple new printing companies will be competing for your business, which implies that you have access and the liberty to pick which printing company best suits you. Finding the best printing company for your project is that simple!"



Thus, Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, advertising and marketing firms, self-publishers, etc., that need to get document printing online from commercial printers have a wide range of services to select from. Commercial printers are allowed to send bids for printing services like brochures, flyers, postcards, business cards, newsletters, business stationery and envelopes, web offset printing, book printing, and lots more.



The spokesperson further added, "Your brochure makes a statement regarding your business and develops a positive impression of your business, products and services. For your advertising and branding efforts, you require a dynamic and colorful custom brochure from a brochure printing service. We provide color brochure printing companies that wait to quote your project".



Through Printing Industry Exchange, LLC, Print buyers can get flyer printing services. As flyers are a right choice for price lists, trade show handouts, product sheets, housing descriptions, data sheets, marketing collateral, as well as for media kits. Hence, print buyers in need of a pocket-friendly flyer printing service for their products, promotions, as well as to portray real estate information can get flyer printing services that are reliable from Printing Industry Exchange, LLC's commercial printers. Print buyers can also make their selection of flyers at ease, as they come with several designs.



About Printing Industry Exchange, LLC

Printing Industry Exchange, LLC makes it possible for print buyers to receive quotes for their jobs or projects from qualified commercial printers in various countries. Thus, commercial printing companies on Printing Industry Exchange, LLC offer printing services for catalogues, magazines, flyers, postcards, newsletter, web offset, inclusive of brochure printing online. Print buyers can get to pick the fold of their brochure design from 3 options, which are Half fold, Tri fold and Z fold brochures.



Contact Information:



Printing Industry Exchange, LLC,

P.O. Box 394,

Bluffton, SC 29910

E-mail: info@printindustry.com

Web: https://www.printindustry.com/