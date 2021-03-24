Printing Industry Exchange, LLC Provides Print Buyers with Coffee Table Book Printing Services at Affordable Costs

Bluffton, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2021 -- Printing Industry Exchange, LLC helps print buyers obtain printing services that are most appropriate for their projects. They link print buyers with various online printing companies registered on their platform. These printing companies offer brochures, catalog printing, flyer printing, children's hardcover book printing, magazine printing, coffee table book printing, and more. Also, Printing Industry Exchange, LLC's services are free and easily accessible to all print buyers who require printing services for various projects. Thus, their services are open to the general public, clubs, corporations, nonprofits, community groups, associations, and small businesses.



Responding to a query, Printing Industry Exchange, LLC's spokesperson commented, "Our subscription options for printing companies come in two packages, which include Associate and Executive. Associate membership enables notifications to be sent to your email when there are new bids in line with your printing area of specialization. From there, you can directly go to our website's search engine to lookup that specific category. This subscription is also valued at $64 per month. More so, our Executive membership allows you receive email notification of the entire bid from selected print categories, and its subscription fee costs $72 monthly."



Quality flyers should have a well-designed logo, photos, captivating content and one or two pages. Such flyers, which are perfect for adverts, must also have complete contact information written clearly and in bold. More so, color photos can be used, as they are an effective means of attracting readers. At Printing Industry Exchange, LLC, they have registered printing companies who create and supply flyers, which are cost-effective in promoting businesses or services. It is recommended that print buyers request different flyer designs and choose their project's ideal one. Also, print buyers who need a cheap flyer printing service can register on Printing Industry Exchange, LLC, to access their services.



The spokesperson further added, "We can help you with getting inexpensive full color flyers for real estate information, club, products, or for promotional purposes. Right here and now, you can receive estimates for your online flyer printing job. Flyers are also notable and appropriate for media kits, trade show handouts, product sheets, datasheets, price lists, housing descriptions, marketing collateral, and much more."



Furthermore, Printing Industry Exchange, LLC also helps connect print buyers to trusted printing companies for coffee table book printing projects. A ribbon placeholder similar to those in Bibles and appointment books is a Coffee table book that needs the highest production values. At Printing Industry Exchange, LLC, they have under their platform book printing companies who are experts in case-binding that offer relatively lower prices than most commercial printers. Hence, print buyers who wish to inquire about coffee table book printing costs can contact Printing Industry Exchange, LLC.



About Printing Industry Exchange, LLC

Printing Industry Exchange, LLC is a printing platform that helps connect print buyers to commercial printers who specialize in various printing services such as books, flyers, brochures, custom books, etc. The company is also moderated by printing professionals in the commercial printing and graphics design industry.



