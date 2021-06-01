Printing Industry Exchange, LLC Provides Professional and High-End Custom and Binder Printing Service Providers

Bluffton, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2021 -- Printing Industry Exchange, LLC helps print buyers get connected with commercial printing companies that provide an extensive range of printing services. The printing companies on Printing Industry Exchange, LLC offer printing services for projects involving 3-ring binders, annual reports, banners, brochures, catalogs, magazines, children's hardcover books, and more. More so, printing companies on the platform are also provided with options regarding which states they would like to receive bid requests from. Such options include all states and countries, US states only, and selected US states.



Responding to a query, Printing Industry Exchange, LLC's spokesperson commented, "Fortune 500 corporations can use the Printing Industry Exchange, LLC's website and services, small businesses, brokers, printing companies, advertising and marketing firms, self-publishers, graphic design firms, and the general public. However, commercial printers are required to pay an affordable fee to gain access to our services, through which they can create new relationships for repetitive business. So, if you own or run a printing company with the necessary and relevant equipment to offer quality printing services, sign up today on our platform to enjoy the benefits we offer!".



On Printing Industry Exchange, LLC, they provide guidelines and relevant factors to consider when searching for binder printing service providers on their platform. Firstly, print buyers are to look out for binder printing services that are visually appealing, suit what they require, and are offered at standard prices. Top commercial printers that offer such services on the platform have fast equipment and workers capable of printing and binding within 24 hours. More so, for books with more than 100 pages, such companies within or less than 72 hours finish up with both printing and binding.



The spokesperson further added, "Our system receives up to 200 to 300 bid requests every week. Each of the requests contains full contact information and detailed specification on the project. We also provide printing companies with direct access to submit estimates and discuss with print buyers. Printers and print buyers are allowed to converse fully on all the details and billing arrangements as regards their project, and we do not involve middlemen or add any extra charges to our services".



At Printing Industry Exchange, LLC, printing companies can subscribe to their services through various payment methods. They allow check or credit card payments for yearly membership. And for a monthly membership, they only support payments via credit cards such as VISA, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express. Furthermore, print buyers can go on to visit Printing Industry Exchange, LLC's website for the best custom printing companies.



About Printing Industry Exchange, LLC

Printing Industry Exchange, LLC was established in 1997. The platform helps connect print buyers with print vendors. Their services are also free to print buyers. However, on the other hand, commercial printing companies are required to subscribe monthly to any of the two service packages they provide, which include Associate Membership for $64 or Executive Membership for $72.



