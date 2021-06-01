Printing Industry Exchange, LLC: Providing Access to Affordable Online Flyer and Corrugated Box Printing Services

Bluffton, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2021 -- Printing Industry Exchange, LLC was founded in 1997, and it is a platform where print buyers and printing companies can connect with one another seamlessly to establish business relationships. Through the platform, print buyers can get to work with qualified commercial printers that provide a wide selection of printing services. Such services offered by printing companies on Printing Industry Exchange, LLC include printing services for flyers, corrugated boxes, greeting cards, raffle book tickets, membership cards, invoices, handouts, posters; for meetings, conferences, event signages, and more.



In response to a query, Printing Industry Exchange, LLC's spokesperson commented, "Through our platform, print buyers can be sure to receive simple and swift printing services. They can also receive quotes for free from commercial printers. All they need to do is fill a bid request form and tap send. Within a short period of time, our proficient and qualified printers will send a quote directly to their email. Without mincing words, you would have lots of new printers competing to work for you!".



Printing Industry Exchange, LLC's services are open to the general public, graphic design firms, fortune 500 corporations, small businesses, advertising, and marketing firms. Their website helps printing companies get consistent projects to handle, which leads to the growth of their businesses. Though, it is required on the platform that commercial printers with the necessary printing equipment subscribe to their services at an affordable monthly fee to given access to numerous print buyers and benefits. Those searching for the best printing industry for their printing works can visit Printing Industry Exchange, LLC's website.



The spokesperson further added, "While examining the 4 options of corrugated board printing you can get through our platform, you must pay attention to the quality, as well as to the set-up costs and unit costs. Set-up costs are mitigated by lower unit costs, which reduce as the press run extends. Such concepts as long runs vs short runs are comparative and do not have certain job specifications; there is no quick answer to the highly cost-effective technology for your project. Thus, firstly examine your press run and quality requirements before you reach out to an offset printing company".



Furthermore, corrugated board printing is provided in 4 different ways: flexography, screen printing, litho lamination, or printing on paper stock. Flexography printing for corrugated boards involves printing on a spongy material rather than a rigid counterpart. On the other hand, screen printing consists of the process of impelling ink via a screen mesh through the use of a squeegee. Moreover, litho lamination is more expensive and offers advanced quality. At the same time, printing on paper stock involves printing on the top sheet of the corrugated board, followed by other finishing processes. Therefore, print buyers searching for corrugated box printing service can get such at Printing Industry Exchange, LLC.



About Printing Industry Exchange, LLC

Printing Industry Exchange, LLC is a printing platform that helps connect print buyers with professional printing companies. On the platform, print buyers can get affordable printing services for product sheets, housing descriptions, price lists, trade show handouts, data sheets, marketing collateral, media kits, and more. In addition, print buyers searching for an affordable online flyer printing service can fill a bid request form on





Contact Information:



Printing Industry Exchange, LLC

P.O. Box 394,

Bluffton, SC 29910

E-mail: info@printindustry.com

Web: https://www.printindustry.com/