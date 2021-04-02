Printing Industry Exchange, LLC: Providing for Print Buyers Quality Custom and Brochure Printing Services

Bluffton, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2021 -- Printing Industry Exchange, LLC is a platform that helps meet the many or various printing needs of print buyers. This they do by connecting them with qualified vendors of printing services. Printing Industry Exchange, LLC has been in operation since 1997, and among their vendors are the most competent printers from around the world. Thus, they provide several kinds of printing services such as brochures printing, comic book printing, poster printing, booklets printing, and more. Also, Printing Industry Exchange, LLC's platform is open to print buyers such as fortune 500 corporations, small businesses, self-publishers, brokers, graphics design firms, advertising and marketing firms, and printing companies, well as the general public.



In response to a query, Printing Industry Exchange, LLC's spokesperson said, "Printing companies are required to pay an affordable monthly fee to benefit from our services. This allows printing companies to have access to many print buyers in need of longterm printing services. Therefore, printing companies can establish multiple new relationships with various print buyers for repetitive jobs. For printing services, and for access to printing projects, print buyers and printing companies alike can trust us to help them efficiently with their objectives".



Printing Industry Exchange, LLC assists print buyers with finding the most low-cost quotes for quality brochure printing. Business brochures are ideal for creating a statement about a company or business. They are also appropriate for building a positive impression about a business and its products and services. Hence, a dynamic and colorful custom brochure from an expert brochure printer is highly advantageous for companies for advertising and branding efforts. Print buyers on the lookout for one of the best brochure printing services can take advantage of Printing Industry Exchange, LLC's services.



The spokesperson further added, "There is no doubt that you will immediately be contacted by qualified brochure printing companies when you seek quotations for your project. Initiating a bid request for online brochure printing services on our platform is greatly timesaving since it does not require that you meet each printer and consistently state your preference. Our services also allow you to easily compare bills for the best brochure printing services before entrusting your job to a printer".



Also, Printing Industry Exchange, LLC is managed by printing experts who are well-experienced in the commercial printing and graphics design industry. Printing Industry Exchange, LLC's services are free to print buyers. However, printing companies must subscribe for either Associate Level membership at $64 or Executive Level membership at $72. Also, on the platform, print buyers and printing companies can contact one another directly without any interference, as this promotes seamless negotiation and payment arrangements. Hence, print buyers who would like to get custom printing services can visit Printing Industry Exchange, LLC's website.



About Printing Industry Exchange, LLC

Printing Industry Exchange, LLC offers to print buyers seamless access to printing service providers. Print buyers in need of professional printing services for their projects can fill a bid request form on the Printing Industry Exchange, LLC website.



Contact Information:



Printing Industry Exchange, LLC,

P.O. Box 394,

Bluffton, SC 29910

E-mail: info@printindustry.com

Web: https://www.printindustry.com/