Printing Industry Exchange, LLC: Providing Qualified Online Book and Brochure Printing Companies to Print Buyers

Bluffton, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2020 -- Printing Industry Exchange, LLC is an online printing platform that helps print buyers with their search for qualified printing companies for a specific printing project. These printing companies on their platform have the required equipment needed to offer print buyers quality services. Some of the available printing services on Printing Industry Exchange, LLC include brochure printing, catalog printing, flyer printing, newsletter printing and more. Printing Industry Exchange, LLC's services are entirely free to print buyers, however, printing companies are required to pay monthly to access their services. They can subscribe for either associate level or executive level. Associate level requires a $64 monthly payment, and it offers an online access to bid requests. Executive level is valued at $72 monthly, and It offers online access and email notifications of bid requests and print leads to printers.



Answering a query, Printing Industry Exchange LLC's spokesperson commented, "Printing Industry Exchange LLC was founded in the year 1997 and is being moderated by printing professionals whose backgrounds involved commercial printing and graphics design. We are tasked with the mission of connecting people with a printing company that is ideal for their project. Our qualified vendors are the very best printers and manufacturing all around the world".



At Printing Industry Exchange LLC, they offer their services to the general public, self-publishers, graphic design firms, brokers, printing companies, small businesses, corporations, as well as advertising and marketing firms. Printing Industry Exchange, LLC provides print buyers with access to a large number of printing companies that are ready to send bids and compete for printing projects. Hence, print buyers in search of top online printing companies for their projects can register on Printing Industry Exchange, LLC.



The spokesperson further added, "Brochures create a positive impression of your business, products and services. At Printing Industry Exchange, LLC, we understand that a dynamic, colorful custom brochure from a professional brochure commercial printer is your precise requirement for your advertising and branding endeavours. Our platform offers custom brochure printing in a very seamless manner. You can receive brochure printing quotes that are relatively low in price from various printing companies. We can easily connect people in need of color custom brochure printing services with qualified printing companies worldwide".



Additionally, there are different types of custom book printing, which include softcover book printing, hardcover book printing, as well as shortrun or digital book printing which includes both softcover and hardcover. Printing companies make use of different types of paper for book printing. Gloss paper has an intrinsic lustrous coat which offers a luxuriant look and feel to books. Gloss paper is ideal for books that have high net worth individuals as its target audience. It is also ideal for book printing that has a luxury-oriented subject matter. Book for educational purposes, and those that greatly depend on text require matte paper. Moreover, uncoated paper is ideal for books that demand its readers to write or draw on the pages. These types of books include workbooks and coloring books. At Printing Industry Exchange, LLC, Book designs are also available in various sizes, ranging from 3.5 x 5 to 12 x 12 inches. Thus, print buyers in search of book printing companies online can reach out to Printing Industry Exchange, LLC for their services.



