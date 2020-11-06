Printing Industry Exchange Offers Instant Connections Between Print Companies and Buyers

Bluffton, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- Printing Industry Exchange was created by printing professionals who realized that most clients had a hard time getting into contact with qualified vendors for their printing projects. The platform was developed to become a bridge between these two parties by relying on technology to ease these connections. True to its founding objectives, Printing Industry Exchange has risen to be the platform of choice by printing companies and print buyers looking for quality solutions.



Talking about strategies they have implemented to guarantee client satisfaction, the company's spokesperson said, "It is never easy finding a competent printing company that is guaranteed to deliver top-class services at pocket-friendly rates. But, at Printing Industry Exchange, we have taken the mandate of making this a reality by giving you exclusive access to reliable and qualified vendors. The confidence in these printing companies is built on the strict evaluation criteria that we use to ensure only the best vendors partner with us. Our operational model also allows you to pick the most preferred company based on their quote and printing capacity."



Organizations and businesses that need to print magazines can now avoid the frustrations of settling for below-standard services by relying on the Printing Industry Exchange. Instead of being limited to the printers near them, the platform makes it simpler to for its clients to find the right magazine printing company. All print buyers are required to do is send a proposal request by filling in the RFQ form provided on the website. Once this request has been submitted, Printing Industry Exchange will send the details to its network of magazine printers, who will then send their quotes. The buyer will then choose a suitable option and get the project running.



Speaking about the details print buyers need to take into account, the company's spokesperson said, "It is not enough that we have given you a platform from where you can easily connect with printing companies but you have the mandate of ensuring that you provide as many details as possible about your project when looking for a vendor. This is why we have a form that asks relevant questions as we want you to find the best match for the project. As such, before using our website, have a list of all the requirements expected from a printing company."



A norm for most businesses is to print newsletters regularly, and a simple way to do this is by looking for newsletter printing company at Printing Industry Exchange. The platform has a network of top of the line newsletter printing teams that have worked on projects for some of the leading corporations globally. The expertise that these companies bring with them is unmatched and comes with the extra advantage of potential long-term agreements.



