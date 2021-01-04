Printing Industry Exchange Offers Online Document Printing Services on Their Website

Bluffton, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2021 -- Printing Industry Exchange acts as a platform to connect print buyers with printing companies. These companies can either be local or international, depending on the choices and offer a varied range of printing options. Be it magazines, newsletters, booklets, brochures, catalogs, calendars, annual reports, building wraps, hard and softcover books, banners, blueprints, bank cards, canvas bags, caps, hats, and card decks, Printing Industry Exchange has it all. The platform also has options for fine art prints, membership cards, jackets, and hologram stickers, along with signage for meetings, conferences, and events. Printing Industry Exchange offers many services for Fortune 500 corporations, graphic design firms, self-publishers, brokers, printing companies, advertising, and marketing firms. They also work with small businesses and the general public.



A spokesperson of Printing Industry Exchange recently stated, "At Printing Industry Exchange, we believe in moderation and expertise. The website was made by professionals with a background in graphical designing and commercial printing. PrintIndustry.com has been connecting Print Buyers with Commercial Printing Companies 24/7 since 1997. Our staff implements a strict screening process before any membership application are approved and accepted. PrintIndustry.com has a high regard for service orientation, quality manufacturing results cost effective printing. Therefore, you're getting the most assured service possible. We have high regards for quality, and so we advertise the best printers globally."



For Online Document Printing Services, printing companies have to pay a nominal amount every month to have access to their services. The services are divided into two levels - associate level and executive level. To access the associate level, a company has to pay $64 per month. For the executive level, it is $72 per month. The former only offers online access to bid on requests, while the latter also provides the company with email notifications regarding online demands and bids.



The spokesperson further added, "Here at Printing Industry Exchange, we aim to connect you with printers from different parts of the world. The companies featured on our website are waiting to bid on your printing requests. A large number of companies will compete for your business to get your job done. Therefore, you are getting the best printing offers at the lowest cost possible. Whether you are in the United States, Europe, Asia, or beyond, Printing Industry Exchange is here to help you along the way."



Printing Industry Exchange features many websites on their platform, making it easy for print buyers to pick a company closest to their choice. With the best Online Flyer Printing Service possible, Printing Industry Exchange is one of the world's best printing platforms. PrintIndustry.com has carved this successful printing path that others attempt to duplicate. Do Not Settle for less.



About Printing Industry Exchange

Printing Industry Exchange, Llc was established in 1997. Since then, the platform has been providing the best service to print buyers all over the world. Be it flyers, brochures, or newsletters, Printing Industry Exchange has a plethora of options to choose from.



Contact Information:



Printing Industry Exchange, LLC

Address: P.O. Box 394, Bluffton, SC 29910

Social media: Facebook | Twitter

Website: https://www.printindustry.com/