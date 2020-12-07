New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2020 -- The global Printing Inks Market is forecast to reach USD 28.15 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand through various applications like flexible packaging & labeling, corrugated cardboard, modern letterpress, and folding cartons are the crucial factors expected to propel the market over the forecast period. Increased consumer expenditure in the Asia Pacific and North American areas, increased demand for flexible packaging of exceptional quality are some of the critical parameters that affect the demand for printing inks across the globe. Technology developments, technical changes, modern raw material procurement structures, and growth approaches are some of the big drifts centered on by the businesses to address different market needs. The latest developments this sector has seen include the growing value of flexographic and wireless toners, food-safe printing inks, and a change in market preference towards environment-friendly goods.



The latest report is one of the most sought-after market research documents covering the grave impact of the COVID-19 outbreak current situation on the Printing Inks market. The market intelligence report closely investigates the severe disruptions to this business sphere brought about by the pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has significantly affected the Printing Inks business landscape, posing threats to the developmental scope of the key manufacturers and buyers involved in this sector. The report further provides expert speculations about the post-COVID-19 scenario of the market.



Geographical Segmentation:



The report is a prototype of the Printing Inks market and focuses on the market's major regional segments. The market has been categorized into several key geographical segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In this section of the report, the anticipated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects of each region have been evaluated.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Printing Inks market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Printing Inks market are listed below:



Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, Sakata Inx Corporation, Wikoff Color Corporation, Flint Group, Sun Chemicals, DIC Corporation, Altana Epple Druckfarben, MHM Holding GmbH, Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg. Co. Ltd., and Koninklijke Drukinktfabrieken Van Son B.V., among others



Resin Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Modified Rosin

Modified Cellulose

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others



Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Gravure

Flexographic

Lithographic

Digital

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Packaging & Labels

Corrugated Cardboards

Publication & Commercial Printing

Others



Key Points of the Report:



Market Overview: This section of the report offers actionable insights into the global Printing Inks market, encompassing the historical and future timelines, key dynamics, latest market trends, growth trajectories, and the future market scope. It highlights the principal market segments, including the main product types, application gamut, end-user industries, and regional spectrum.



Executive Summary:In this section of the report, a comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape of the market, regional mapping, CAGR, and various crucial parameters like key market drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and growth prospects.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The report closely analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous aspects of the Printing Inks industry, such as production capacity, consumption rate, import-export status, demand & supply ratio, and the estimated revenue generation of each regional segment.



Competitive Landscape: This segment of the report systematically profiles the leading companies functioning in the Printing Inks industry. Moreover, the report emphasizes the global market value & volume, product portfolios, production capacity, and other vital aspects of these companies.



Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.



