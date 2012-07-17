Printing Missing W-2 and 1099 Forms Made Fast With EzW2 Software

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- Employer that needs to re-print a missing W-2 or 1099 form can turn to ezW2 software from halfpricesoft.com. New download links now allow ezW2 software customers to access all previous editions of this popular software for printing W2 and 1099 forms as well as the current edition.



“We received numerous requests for previous versions of ezW2 and thought it best to add those links to the download page for the convenience of those customers who need earlier versions,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “Immediately, we saw a rise in sales for those earlier editions.”



At the request of its customers, software developer Halfpricesoft.com added the new download links to ezW2’s download page: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp. All versions from 2007 to 2011 are now available. The free download includes all the features available for ezW2 so potential customers can sample the software without cost or obligation. However, a “DEMO” or “SAMPLE” watermark is printed across each page until a license key is entered. Customers can purchase the license key for just $39 by visiting the download page.



Access to previous editions makes printing missing W-2 forms fast and easy



The main advantage to having older versions of ezW2 software, said Dr. Ge, is having access to tax data from previous years to tabulate and print missing W-2 and 1099 forms from those years. Since each new edition of ezW2 includes tax and form data for the most recently completed tax year, i.e. the current edition includes data for the 2011 tax year. However, tax info and form data from previous years are now easily available by downloading previous editions. Companies who need to re-print missing W-2 and 1099 forms for their records or for employees’ records can do so quickly and affordably.



EzW2 software is a popular small-business software for compiling and printing forms W-2, W-3, 1099 and 1096. Users can print the forms on IRS-approved red-ink forms, if required, or on plain white paper using a standard laser printer. At just $39 per installation, ezW2 provides an affordable means of quickly compiling and printing these forms, saving them substantial time over completing forms by hand.



The newest version, ezW2 2011, also enables users to file forms with the IRS and SSA electronically. With this feature, ezW2 users also speed up tax filings and reduce the chances that errors will occur during the data entry process.



Additional money- and time-saving features that customers love about ezW2 include:



(1) EzW2 eliminates need for W2 Copy A and W3 by laser printing Social Security Administration-approved substitutes on plain white paper

(2) EzW2 can print 2 forms on one red form sheet - using half as many expensive red form sheets

(3) Users save valuable time by eliminating the learning curve - ezW2 is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started right away

(4) Users save valuable time by importing employee data and contractor data from csv file - no need for users to enter the data one by one.

(5) Users save even more time by saving form data for later use and modification

(6)Support unlimited companies, unlimited form printing with one flat rate

(7) Support PDF feature

(8) Support e-file feature

(9) Affordable for any business: just $39



A sample database also included in the download package so sampling ezW2 is as easy as possible. By uploading the sample database, customers can test all the features and functions of ezW2 software without wasting time entering data.



Learn more at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About ezW2 and Halfpricesoft.com

EzW2 software is developed and distributed by Louisville, Ky.-based Halfpricesoft.com. Halfpricesoft.com is committed to developing financial software for small businesses that is affordable and easy to use. Additional software titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include ezPaycheck, ezCheckPrinting, ezCheckPersonal, ezBarcodePrinting and ezTimeSheet.