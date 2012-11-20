Printing Quicken Checks on Blank Stock Is Easy with EzCheckPrinting

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- QuickBooks and Quicken users do not have to buy the expensive pre-printed checks any more. Small business payroll accounting software provider, Halfpricesoft.com, released the improved ezCheckPrinting check writer with the new blank stock printing features which offers QuickBooks users a better and cheaper way to print checks.



- EzCheckPrinting’s new blank pre-printed check printing feature allows users to print QuickBooks and Quicken compatible pre-printed checks on blank check stock from the laser printer. Users can customize the checks with logo, font and extra labels too.



- Halfpricesoft.com released the new QuickBooks Virtual Printer as the optional add-on of ezCheckPrinting software for QuickBooks and Quicken users. When QuickBooks and Quicken users print checks, they just need to select this virtual printer as the current printer. Then they can print checks on blank stock in one step through ezCheckPrinting software.



"Many of the best ideas for products and product improvements come from our customers," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of ezPaycheck. "We always keep in mind that our customers are small business owners, not computer whizzes or financial gurus. But that makes them the best possible people to listen to when designing software, so it is important for us to regularly gather feedback from our customers."



QuickBooks users who are seeking ways to cut business cost can download this new check writing software for no-obligation free test drive at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp.



Non-QuickBooks users can also use ezCheckPrinting as stand-alone PC cheque software. It is compatible with Windows 7 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows XP, Me, 2000, 2003 and Vista system too.



With ezCheckPrinting, writing a check is really easy! All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with just a few clicks.



Other features include:



- 3-Per-Page, Check on Top, Check in Middle, and Check on Bottom options.

- Print checks from blank computer check paper with pre-printed checks.

- Print pre-printed blank checks to fill in manually at a later time or to use with other software such as ezPaycheck, Quicken, QuickBooks and Microsoft Money.

- Unlimited accounts and unlimited checks.

- Never reorder checks from the bank - which often results in costly delays and fees.



EzCheckPrinting is from $39 per installation. QuickBooks user can get ezCheckPrinting and QuickBooks Virtual Printer bundle at just $69. Or they can get them for free through TrialPay offers.



To learn more about ezCheckPrinting software and the free offers, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



