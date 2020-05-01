Printing Toners Market 2020 Forecast by Key Players Xerox Corporation, Toshiba, ACM Technologies, EPSON, Canon, Inc., American TonerServ Corp, Lexmark

Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2020 -- According to the new research report, Printing Toners Market size was estimated at USD 3.5 billion in 2016 and is projected to surpass USD 5.5 billion by the year 2024.Dubbed as one of the most innovative breakthroughs printing toners market has witnessed in 2017, the Japanese electronics giant Toshiba, launched an enterprise-class, multi-function, monochromatic laser printer which comes with an erasable blue toner that can erase a printed paper up to five times.



Integrating the erasable printing technology into a single machine, the latest printer helps the paper usage shrink by 80%, making it an environment-friendly and a highly-portable device. Apparently, the printing toners industry growth can be attributed to the flourishing product demand for packaging applications across diverse end-use industries such as textile, food & beverage, electronic gadgets, pharmaceutical, etc.



In addition, the continued priority being extended towards laser printing over inkjet printing in enterprise printing applications, courtesy its decreased waste generation, improved print quality and reduced cost per copy, is set to contribute in printing toners market size augmentation in the upcoming years.



The conventional printing toners market has continued to acquire the largest share in the overall global printing toners industry. The wide-ranging applications and lower cost of operability of conventional printing toners have led to a substantial demand for such toners. Conventional printing toners led the printing toners market with an estimated revenue of over $2 Billion in 2016.



Speaking on similar lines, commercialization of chemically prepared printing toners has been on the rise. The excellent characteristics of conventionally prepared printing toners such as its chemical controllability and uniform particle size which assist in accelerating the speed of printing have been instrumental in their accentuating demand from variegated business domains.



Concurrently, it would also be prudent to mention the anticipated challenges to be faced by the printing toners market in the coming timeframe. It has been argued that the long-term exposure to printing toners might negatively affect human health as it might lead to respiratory problems.



Add to it, the rapid emergence of electronic media and increased resource allocation towards finding innovative solutions to save paper might prove to be the major hindrances in the progression of printing toners market size. However, the leading players in the printing toners industry appear to have evolved themselves to find solutions to the growing environmental concerns in the context of global printing landscape.



In its persistent efforts to help conserve forests and promote environmental sustainability, Canon U.S.A., Inc., the leader in producing photocopiers and printers, has planted and distributed more than 460,000 trees since 2009 under the program titled as "Replanting Our Forests". Such refreshing initiatives by significant market players will continue to make the printing toners market progress in a drastic way.



Printing toners Market by Production Technology



- Conventional Toner

- Chemically Prepared Toner

- Polyester

- Styrene-acrylic



Printing toners Market by Raw Materials



- Polyester

- Styrene-acrylic



Speaking of the regional growth perspective, North America led the printing toners market size in 2016 with a total revenue of over $1 Billion. The huge demand for printing applications such as user manuals, banners, catalogs and user manuals will contribute to the growth of the industry in the region. Simultaneously, the Asia Pacific market, owing to the rapid pace of industrialization in countries such as India, China, and Japan, has been forecasted to register a strong CAGR of 7% over 2017-2024.



The printing toners market stands to garner remarkable proceeds with the major players in the market such as Toshiba, Lexmark, Xerox Corporation, Panasonic, Canon Inc., HP Inc., expected to deploy their resources to increase R&D initiatives and investment in the upcoming years. A report collated by Global Market Insights, Inc., estimates the printing toners market to surpass $5.5 Billion by 2024.



