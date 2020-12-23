New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- This technological era, digitization has enhanced distinct printing methods in order to make them more productive. Printing toners are widely used in the sector of advertising to print several brochures, banners, etc. Rapid improvement in the standard of work has led to the adoption of toners instead of ink due to their cost-effectiveness and fewer loss relative to ink usage. Moreover, printing toners are composed of various colored microparticles, producing approximately 12 million color variations in optical presses. The printing toners market has been foreseen to grow at 6.0% rate of CAGR, by registering a value of USD 6.54 billion in 2027. The market was valued USD 4.09 billion in the year 2019.



Market Drivers



The printing toners market is witnessing substantial growth, owing to the growing preference for laser printing over inkjet printing in distinct commercial printing applications due to its speedy operations, enhanced print quality, lower expense per copy, and reduced waste. Additionally, soaring demand for different packaging applications in various end-use sectors, including food & beverage, electronic gadgets, pharmaceutical, and textile is also positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, widespread usage of printing toners in bookmarks, printing catalogs, brochures, manuals, and banners is also augmenting the demand in the market. Furthermore, surging demand for multi-use printers with different tailor-made capabilities is also significantly contributing to market growth.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Based on the production technology, the chemically prepared toner generated a revenue of USD 01.96 billion in 2019. It projected to rise with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period, owing to the demand for the selling of chemically treated toner compatible printers.



The styrene-acrylic material expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecasted period, as they they are less costly and have better wax dispersion.



The color application is among the major contributor to the Printing Toners Market. The packaging industry of the North America region is among the major shareholder of the market and held around 41.9% of the market in the year 2019, due to its elegant laptop publishing, folding cartons printing, industrial printing, making it desirable for a broad spectrum of applications.



Key participants include Brother International Corporation, Xerox Corporation, Citizen Inc., Epson, IMEX Co. Ltd., American TonerServ Corp, Lexmark, ACM Technologies, Konica Minolta, and Canon Inc., among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Printing Toners Market on the basis of production technology, raw material, application, and region:



Production Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Conventional Toner

Chemically Prepared Toner



Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Polyester

Styrene-acrylic



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Monochrome

Color

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Regional Analysis



Due to extended manufacturing capacities, rapid technological advancements, and elevating demand for custom printers, the Asia Pacific market has witnessed an exponential growth and is dominating the regional market. Moreover, the increasing application of commercial printing in various emerging countries, including India and China is also responsible for the region's dominance. Other regions like Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and CSA (Central and South America) have also experienced an impressive demand growth, owing to infrastructure development and mushrooming industrialization.



