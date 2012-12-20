Printing W-2 Forms Is Easier with the New Updated EzW2 Software at Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- EzW2 software from Halfpricesoft.com can print (paper) and e-file (paperless) forms unlimited Forms W-2, W-3, 1099-MISC and 1096. The new edition of ezW2 2012 is compatible with Windows 8 system. Users can run it on Windows 8, 7, Vista, XP, 2008, 2003, NT or MAC machines installed with Virtual Machine or Parallel.



"We intentionally engineered this W2 and 1099 form software for those end-users who are not professional accountants and payroll tax experts," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com. "You don't even need to have much knowledge of computers. We believe small business tax software should be simple, reliable and affordable."



W2 and 1099 software provider Halfpricesoft.com released the new tax software for 2012-2013 season to help users prepare, print and e-file w-2 and 1099 tax form in time. This new ezW2, W-2 and 1099 software, was improved with new installation package which makes is easier to install, setup and run.



Designed with simplicity in mind, ezW2 1099 & W2 software is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features, but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small businesses will never use or need. The software is ideal for owners of small to mid-sized businesses, and was designed and engineered for ease-of-use by those who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.



EzW2 software is trusted by thousands of users national wide including CPAs, factories, hospitals, schools, retailers, churches, no-profits and many small businesses. A free trial version is available at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp. Users download it with no cost and no obligation.



W2 and 1099 printing software highlights:



(1) Users save valuable time by eliminating the learning curve - ezW2 is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started right away

(2) EzW2 can print all W-2 forms on white paper. The laser substitute forms of W-2 copy A and W-3 are SSA-approved.

(3) EzW2 can print 2 forms on one red form sheet - using half as many expensive red form sheets

(4) EzW2 can print 1099-MISC and 1096 Forms.

(5) Users save valuable time by importing employee data and contractor data from csv file - no need for users to enter the data one by one.

(6) Users save even more time by saving form data for later use and modification

(7)Support unlimited companies, unlimited form printing with one flat rate

(8) Support optional PDF feature and e-file feature



Priced from $39, ezW2 is affordable for any businesses. Users can even get the ezW2 2007-2011 versions for free through online special offers.



No more w-2 and 1099 filing headaches. To start the free test drive of ezW2 software, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.