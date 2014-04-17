Printingwales.com Launches April Special Offers

Cardiff, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Printing Wales, a local web design and printing company in Cardiff has recently announced a special offer this month. The company is extending Buy One Get One facility on all its A1 & A2 posters. The special offer is valid till April 30, 2014.



“We are thrilled to announce that presently we have launched a special April offer on our poster services. Purchase any of our A2 or A1 posters & we would get you another with similar artwork completely free of cost. Our premium posters would be great for any sort of events, business promotions & family photos,” stated one of the printers in Cardiff from Printing Wales.



The company manager stressed on a A-one printing service on diverse products including business cards, postcards, stationery, leaflets, flyers, newsletters, NCR, invitations etc. The leading company is flexible to cater to any business, regardless of size and industry.



“We offer superior full colour, spot colour, large format and digital printing services. Our seasoned printers assure you exceptionally fast turnaround & highly competitive rates. We make sure to deliver the right-most output at the first time itself,” the manager shared.



Speaking further on their services, the firm revealed about their fully integrated web design services. “Our professionally made websites are sure to get your business on an edgy angle over your virtual contenders. We are noted for our easily navigable, appealing, informative, interactive and fast-loading websites. We will plan, design, build, implement & even market your site as per latest internet strategies,” said a leading spokesperson from the company.



The spokesperson also mentioned about their multimedia development services, backed by best multimedia technologies. The company specialises in flash animations, CD ROM presentations, video-DVD conversions, SEO & virtual digital booklets.



About printingwales.com

At printingwales.com we recognise the need for a company which understands the needs of your company. We are pleased to be able to offer our clients high quality work on a wide range of services. We can turn anything into a well-designed quality print or media publication and will meet tough deadlines. Printingwales.com understands the often unique needs of small to medium businesses; we aim to make quality design & print more accessible and to offer digital alternatives to print media To know more about this printing firm, visit http://www.printingwales.com