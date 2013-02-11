Prints on Wood Unveils New Website with New Features

Riverside, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Prints on Wood is pleased to announce that they have rebranded and launched a new website with new features. The company prints custom and fine artwork, photos and anything imaginable directly on FSC certified wood.



Whether it's one-of-a-kind or limited edition art pieces, photos of favorite memories, or even dozens of unique point-of-purchase (POP) marketing displays, the possibilities for photo printing on wood are endless. Printing artwork on wood transforms the original piece as the unique imperfections of the grain and random knots in the wood add great depth and character to any piece. In order to better serve their diverse clientele, Prints on Wood has rebranded and launched their new website and added some important features.



“The new website provides more detail on the process and the infinite possibilities of printing on wood with beautiful examples of custom projects and artwork from artists that we represent,” said a Prints on Wood specialist. “In addition, customers can now upload photos from their Facebook and Instagram accounts as well as their computers and we also now offer fantastic gift cards.”



When done right, printing on wood elevates the image as it blends with the natural wood background. Prints on Wood are experts at taking digital photos and printing them directly on sustainable plywood with UV inks. The image is printed directly onto the wood surface providing for a richer, more vibrant result.



Customers can visit the create-your-own section of the website and select the different upload options such as digital camera, Smartphone, Facebook page or Instagram account with prices starting at $20.00. Customers can also view and select from their fine art collection that includes works from prestigious artists.



Prints on Wood have been doing custom wood printing for point-of-sale displays to one-off artist prints for gallery exhibitions for years. The organic look and feel of a printed wood display is very appealing to companies who appreciate branding with organic tones. Plywood makes a compelling canvas due to its unique nature with no two sheets having the same grain signature.



They can print art in bulk quantities by printing many times on a full four by eight-foot piece of FSC certified plywood or short-run quantities on smaller, pre-cut sizes made to order. The ink is literally printed directly on the wood and then UV cured to dry so it can be cleaned by the customer without ruining the artwork.



These custom wood prints are ideal for gifts, custom wall art and one-of-a-kind custom displays. Prints on Wood offers fantastic deals for photographers and gallery owners with a great reseller program where they can save an additional 20 percent. Customers can get free custom quotes, wholesale deals and bulk order discounts. The new website makes selection and checkout simple and secure with a variety of payment options, international shipping, and order tracking.



