PrintWearOnline Now Offering Custom T-Shirts for Campaigns and Fundraisers

Yardley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- PrintWearOnline is now offering custom T-shirts for campaigns and fundraisers. One of the best ways to raise money in this day and age is to spread the word on the internet. That’s why PrintWearOnline allows its customers to run campaigns and create custom T-shirts and a free online booster sites where they can direct supporters to give money and learn more about their cause. Whether for a charity, school, band, or nonprofit, high quality custom T-shirts in Philadelphia do a great job getting the word out.



Organizers can start a campaign with PrintWearOnline today by calling 800-417-0762. Speak to a real person 9am-5pm Monday through Friday. Speak to a real person 9am-5pm Monday through Friday. Campaigns are free to run and the fundraising potential is unlimited. With a custom booster site, organizers can sell shirts and collect donations all in one convenient location on the web to support their cause, loved one, group, or project. PrintWearOnline works closely with each client to make sure their campaign page is set up exactly to their liking. Just design the shirts, set prices, and share. When the booster site closes, PrintWearOnline will fill the orders and send the funds over.



Custom T-shirt design is easy with PrintWearOnline’s user-friendly design tool. Choose from exclusive art and a variety of fonts or upload original artwork and photos. Get free assistance with artwork and free shipping anywhere in the US. This is the best deal available for custom shirts in Philadelphia.



For more information about campaigns, visit PrintWearOnline.com or call 800-417-0762



About PrintWearOnline

PrintWearOnline is a custom embroidery and silk screening company that allows customers to design their own products featuring logos and team names. This service is especially popular among schools, sports teams, and businesses to create easy, wearable promotional materials. Choose from high quality, comfortable clothing available in a range of colors and styles. The company’s user-friendly online tool makes it possible for anyone to become a designer.



For more information visit http://www.printwearonline.com.