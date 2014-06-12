PrintWearOnline Now Offering Low Prices on T Shirt Printing

Yardley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- PrintWearOnline is now offering low prices on t shirt printing in Philadelphia. Custom t shirts are a great way to promote businesses, sports teams, and schools. Product categories available for printing include t shirts, polos, ladies’ t shirts, tie dye, outerwear, athletic apparel, hats, sports bottles, V-necks, children’s clothes, fleece, totes, removable tattoos, and shorts. With so many options available there’s sure to be something for everyone at PrintWearOnline.



The site features a simple design tool that anyone can use. Customers can create and share design with business partners or friends to get approval before going ahead with printing. Designs are free, and PrintWearOnline gives customers the option to use free exclusive clip art and fonts or upload their own artwork and photos. PrintWearOnline is based in Philadelphia but will ship anywhere in the US for free.



Customization is a great tool for business owners who want to get some cheap promotion. Just upload company names, logos, slogans, and whatever else desired for the design, then print it on shirts, hats, and water bottles to give to employees or patrons to wear so they can show the business off to everyone they meet. Kids’ sports teams or community leagues love using PrintWearOnline to make shirts displaying their team names and put player names and numbers on the back.



PrintWearOnline works with major manufacturers including Anvil, Bella (including Bella baby and Bella girl), Hanes, Jerzees, Gildan, Cornerstone, Port Authority, Sport Tek, and more.



For more information or to get started on custom t shirt printing in NJ or PA, visit www.printwearonline.com or call 800-417-0762.



About PrintWearOnline

PrintWearOnline is a custom embroidery and silk screening company that allows customers to design their own products featuring logos and team names. This service is especially popular among schools, sports teams, and businesses to create easy, wearable promotional materials. Choose from high quality, comfortable clothing available in a range of colors and styles. The company’s user-friendly online tool makes it possible for anyone to become a designer.



For more information visit www.printwearonline.com.