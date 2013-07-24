Prior Session Update: Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc., Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR), Arch Therapeutics Inc, Bullfrog Gold Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH), Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NZTCY), Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:ARTH), Bullfrog Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:BFGC)



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH) declined -14.71%, trading on 757,131 shares to end the trade at $1.45. The stock changed hands in a range of $1.33 to $1.69, bringing its market capitalization at about $69.86 million. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.56 and was moved to maximum level of $1.90. Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries distribute direct-to-consumer durable medical supplies for seniors in the United States. The company primarily offers urological catheters, ostomy supplies, mastectomy fashions, and diabetic supplies.



Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NZTCY) added 1.50% to complete the trading session at $9.32 with a total volume of 110,016 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 140,878 shares. It floated in a range of $9.15 to $9.32 during last trading session with a beta value of 1.00. Its market capitalization now moved to about $3.46 billion. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $8.50 and above $11.53. Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services, information technology (IT) services, and network services in New Zealand and Australia.



Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:ARTH) added 6% and was in a range of $0.51-$0.55 before closing at $0.530. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 1.86 million shares versus an average volume of 1.75 million shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.01 and $1.36 was the best price. Arch Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a life science company developing liquid polymers containing tiny peptides intended to form gel-like barriers over surgical wounds to stop or control bleeding. The company was formerly known as Clear Nano Solutions, Inc. It was founded in 2006 and is based in Natick, Massachusetts.



Bullfrog Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:BFGC) added 26.84% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $9.10 million. The share price after opening at $0.19 made a high of $0.26 and hovered above $0.19 to end the day at $0.241. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 3.79 million shares as compared to average trading volume of 86,925 shares. Bullfrog Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver ores, as well as zinc, lead, and copper ores.



