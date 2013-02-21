Priority One Jets Announces Opening of New Los Angeles Office

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Priority One Jets, Inc., a nationwide leader in private aviation services, today announced the recent opening of their newest office location, in Los Angeles, California. The new L.A. office will provide a base of operations for the company that directly complements their current headquarters located in New York City.



"We’ve been blessed as a company to have experienced tremendous growth over the past year; driven by the ongoing support from our deeply-valued Priority One Jets clients and an increasing number of referrals from their friends, family and colleagues to us,” said Alex Volis, Head of Priority One Jets’ Los Angeles office. "The growing level of support from our private jet charter clients has been the foundation for our continued efforts, as we build our relationships with them as well as our many aircraft owners and operators."



In support of ongoing business expansion efforts, Priority One Jets opened their latest office in Southern California in late 2012 to better serve the needs of a quickly growing clientele. The new facilities will allow Priority One Jets to provide even higher levels of personalized service and attention to the many company clients who regularly travel to and from the West Coast and other surrounding regions.



The management team now in place at the new Los Angeles office brings many years of private jet charter industry expertise and knowledge with them, along with a passion to ensure that clients of Priority One Jets receive the absolute best air charter experience possible. This translates into providing clients with the safest, best-maintained aircraft for every flight, the perfect match based upon their specific travel itineraries, and always at the best available pricing.



“This new office is a clear sign that our business model - based upon providing highly-personalized, ‘boutique’ style attention to our clients who utilize private jet charters, while also bringing them the financial resources and sophisticated business relationships of much larger charter companies – is resonating with jet charter consumers across North America and worldwide. Being in a financial and business condition where opening this facility was not only feasible, but a growing necessity, is a tribute to the increasing levels of success we have achieved over these last 12 months. We hope those jet charter consumers who have worked with other providers in the past will allow us the opportunity to provide them with a competitive quote for their next flight, so that they might experience the Priority One Jets difference for themselves,” added Volis.



The Los Angeles office of Priority One Jets is available 24/7 to all clients needing Business Charter, Group Charter, Air Cargo and Freight Charter, and all other on demand air charter needs. Consumers can reach the L.A. office by calling 310-622-9803 or toll free at 855-888-5387, where they can receive a quote on any flight domestic or international, and have their aircraft ready for their travel needs with as little as four hours’ notice.



About Priority One Jets, LLC

Priority One Jets, LLC has become one of the fastest-growing private aviation companies in the nation, a full-service aviation company that provides air charter and aircraft sales for business aviation, leisure and government travel. Operating 24/7, the jet charter department has access to a network of over 7,000 of the finest private jet aircraft and can arrange aircraft for any domestic flight with as few as 4 hours’ notice. Their experienced charter representatives can quote, dispatch and provide world class concierge services from the office or via their integrated mobile dispatch system. All carriers offered by Priority One are fully FAR Part 135 compliant, and every flight is helmed by two of the most experienced pilots possible, certified and type-rated for the aircraft they are operating and with a minimum of 3,500 hours of flight time, and an Airline Transport Certificate Instrument Rating. For more information, please visit http://www.priorityonejets.com.