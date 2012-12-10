Priority One Jets Announces Unprecedented Financial Rewards to SkyCard Members in Q4

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- Priority One Jets, Inc., a leader in private jet charter travel and business aviation, recently announced a special promotion relating to their innovative SkyCard membership program. The company will begin offering the first $2,500 (USD) spent on the card free of charge as a special gift to new members.



"2012 has been an amazing period of growth for us here at Priority One Jets. This special offer available via our SkyCard is a token of our deep gratitude for the continued support of our valued clients, and our desire to show new jet charter consumers the Priority One Jets difference” said President of Marketing, Adam Petruccione.



With no expiration date or monthly fees, the SkyCard program is one of the most flexible in the air charter industry. The unique membership card can be tailored to fit the specific travel requirements of any charter consumer, and always features the best available private jet price. This is in comparison to the increasingly-outdated fractional ownership business model of many competitors.



“For business executives and private individuals who utilize jet charter services, it really is an amazing offer,” said Tom Tamulinas, President of Operations. As the US economy rebuilds, the superior convenience and ability to be far more productive during travel appeals to many businesspeople. Having this freedom of travel without long-term contracts or major financial commitments is the goal of the SkyCard program.



“We’ve worked hard to become a top provider in our industry, by offering both high quality on-demand air charter service and an excellent membership card program. We feel honored to be entrusted with the travel needs of our clients, and hope they’ll take advantage of our SkyCard promotion as our way of saying thanks,” added Ana Galvao, President of Client Services.



To learn more about Priority One Jets and their SkyCard program, please visit http://www.priorityonejets.com/



About Priority One Jets

Priority One Jets, LLC is a full-service aviation company that provides air charter and aircraft sales for business aviation, leisure and government travel. The company offers both the SkyCard which features no monthly fees or contract commitment, best available pricing and unlimited aircraft flexibility, as well as superior private jet charter services. The company boasts access to a network of over 5,000 aircraft and can arrange any domestic flight with as few as 4 hours’ notice. For more information, please visit www.priorityonejets.com.