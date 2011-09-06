Aftermarket Toyota Prius Car Cubby Inexpensively Adds Storage Space to Prius Interiors

San Rafael, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2011 -- The Car Cubby, an aftermarket accessory designed for the Prius rates among the highest in practicality at the lowest cost for all Toyota Prius accessories according to many owners. The Car Cubby is a small storage tray designed for Toyota Prius models made between 2004 and 2009.



Customer satisfaction for the Toyota Prius is among the highest for any hybrid car on the market, but even the most well-designed cars can lack the little extras that make it more convenient for the driver. While there are many Prius aftermarket accessories, few are as simple and smart as the Car Cubby.



Designed by a Prius owner looking to take advantage of the space between the front seats and underside of the dash, the Car Cubby is, like most practical inventions, born of American ingenuity. Unique among Toyota Prius accessories, the Car Cubby is a small storage tray that turns the unused space between the front seats into a convenient place to store small items within easy reach.



The practical storage devicehandy accessory is designed to fit snugly in the flat carpeted area between the center console and the base of the dashboard of the Prius without any adhesive, Velcro, or other attachments. “I loved my Prius from the very start, but it always seemed that the space could accommodate a little more storage for drinks, snacks, change or keys that were more easily accessible than those already built into the car,” said the inventor.



The first Car Cubby prototypes were fashioned from wood. The finished product that is selling steadily is made from high impact plastic that is comprised of 25 percent recycled material. The practical Prius accessory fits the 2004-2009 Prius, and has a matte black finish. Because the interior of the sedan is slightly different, the Car Cubby only fits the 5 door models (also called hatchbacks or liftbacks).



Unlike some Prius accessories, the Car Cubby is made in the USA using local labor and facilities located in the San Francisco Bay area. The handy accessory is only $19.99 and ships via USPS First Class Mail anywhere in the U.S. (including Alaska and Hawaii) at a flat rate of $4 with delivery within four business days.



Buyers who refer the Car Cubby to other Prius owners can earn a 10 percent commission ($2) paid by check or PayPal for each referral. The referred customer merely supplies the name, email address, or street address of the person that referred them under "Add special instructions” on the online order form. To learn more about and order the Car Cubby, please visit http://www.thecarcubby.com/